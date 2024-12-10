iifl-logo-icon 1
Rossell Techsys Ltd Quarterly Results

472.8
(-0.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Sept-2023Jun-2023

Gross Sales

51.1

44.9

60.03

42.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

51.1

44.9

60.03

42.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.27

1

0.79

0.53

Total Income

51.37

45.9

60.82

43.07

Total Expenditure

45.24

45.97

48.34

35.87

PBIDT

6.13

-0.07

12.47

7.2

Interest

3.68

3.19

3.07

2.8

PBDT

2.46

-3.26

9.4

4.4

Depreciation

2.54

2.25

2.21

2.34

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.01

-1.5

0

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.1

-4

7.19

2.06

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.1

-4

7.19

2.06

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.1

-4

7.19

2.06

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.03

-1.06

1.71

0.55

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.54

7.54

7.54

7.54

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.99

-0.15

20.77

16.92

PBDTM(%)

4.81

-7.26

15.65

10.34

PATM(%)

-0.19

-8.9

11.97

4.84

