Rossell Techsys Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
Gross Sales
51.1
44.9
60.03
42.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
51.1
44.9
60.03
42.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.27
1
0.79
0.53
Total Income
51.37
45.9
60.82
43.07
Total Expenditure
45.24
45.97
48.34
35.87
PBIDT
6.13
-0.07
12.47
7.2
Interest
3.68
3.19
3.07
2.8
PBDT
2.46
-3.26
9.4
4.4
Depreciation
2.54
2.25
2.21
2.34
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.01
-1.5
0
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.1
-4
7.19
2.06
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.1
-4
7.19
2.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.1
-4
7.19
2.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.03
-1.06
1.71
0.55
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.54
7.54
7.54
7.54
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.99
-0.15
20.77
16.92
PBDTM(%)
4.81
-7.26
15.65
10.34
PATM(%)
-0.19
-8.9
11.97
4.84
