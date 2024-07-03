Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTelecomm Equipment & Infra Services
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹63.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.23
Day's High₹62.05
Day's Low₹62.05
52 Week's High₹65.94
52 Week's Low₹10
Book Value₹28.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)124.87
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.12
20.12
21.37
21.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.73
37.58
5.61
22.93
Net Worth
56.85
57.7
26.98
44.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.73
1.65
0.64
0.44
yoy growth (%)
-55.59
156.77
43.38
82.17
Raw materials
-0.73
-0.59
-0.4
-0.19
As % of sales
100.5
36.09
62.56
44.3
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.25
-0.45
-0.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-16.69
-16.61
-34.29
-22.03
Depreciation
-2.69
-3.1
-3.82
-4.03
Tax paid
0.43
-1.32
6.45
0.9
Working capital
-3.73
58.44
-91.93
-67.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-55.59
156.77
43.38
82.17
Op profit growth
135.38
-98.52
269.28
-15.79
EBIT growth
2.64
-84.81
142.7
-9.23
Net profit growth
-9.35
-35.56
31.8
-4.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1.59
2.82
5.61
4.14
4.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.59
2.82
5.61
4.14
4.55
Other Operating Income
0
0.9
1.31
1.04
0.79
Other Income
0.29
239.92
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indus Towers Ltd
INDUSTOWER
344
|12.28
|92,651.93
|2,222.4
|0
|7,465.3
|105.67
Tejas Networks Ltd
TEJASNET
1,195.6
|44.93
|20,482.77
|266.18
|0
|2,654.04
|217.15
HFCL Ltd
HFCL
114.4
|43.15
|16,496.96
|74.88
|0.17
|1,011.57
|28.15
NELCO Ltd
NELCO
1,377.9
|207.75
|3,143.11
|1.32
|0.16
|50.38
|51.7
GTL Infrastructure Ltd
GTLINFRA
2.03
|0
|2,599.83
|-214.05
|0
|336.38
|-4.29
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
C Shivakumar Reddy
Director (Operation)
R H Kasturi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
L R Venugopal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
B S Shankarnarayan
Independent Director
Keerthi Narayan
Independent Director
Abhishek Padmanabha Desai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nandita Singh
Reports by Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd
Summary
Kavveri Telecom Products Limited (KTPL) was incorporated on January 19, 1996 as a Public Limited Company under the name and style of M/s. Kaveri Telecoms Limited at Bangalore, Karnataka to acquire the existing Proprietary concern Kaveri Microwave Components (KMC) as a going concern dealing in manufacture of professional grade microwave components for usage in Telecommunications, Defense and Space Industry.KMC was started as a Proprietary concern by Smt. Rajupeta Hanumantha Reddy Kasturi during October 1991 for manufacture of Microwave components and initially started with manufacture of Duplex Filters and subsequently started manufacturing products like Isolators, Circulators, Power Combiners, Decombiners, Low Noise Amplifiers, Attenuators, Dummy Loads, Hybrid Transformers etc. The Company has received Certificate of Commencement of Business on February 12, 1996.Subsequently, the Company changed its name to Kavveri Telecom Products Limited (KTPL) to give better description of products that the Company manufactures. KTPL ventured into exports in 1993-94 and established a separate R & D Division in Bangalore to develop new products. The Companys In-house R & D Centre has been recognized by the Ministry of Science and Technology since 1996. Founded in 1996, Kavveri Telecom designs, develops, tests and manufactures a diverse range of wireless Telecom products, from concept to deployment. KTPLs R & D Centre has developed Antenna Coupler units for 2 and 4 channels, Tunable Band Pas
The Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹62.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd is ₹124.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd is 0 and 2.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd is ₹10 and ₹65.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 106.17%, 3 Years at 91.26%, 1 Year at 345.92%, 6 Month at 176.99%, 3 Month at 40.74% and 1 Month at 42.48%.
