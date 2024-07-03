iifl-logo-icon 1
Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd Share Price

62.05
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High62.05
  • 52 Wk High65.94
  • Prev. Close63.32
  • Day's Low62.05
  • 52 Wk Low 10
  • Turnover (lac)9.23
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.15
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)124.87
  • Div. Yield0
Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm Equipment & Infra Services

Open

0

Prev. Close

63.32

Turnover(Lac.)

9.23

Day's High

62.05

Day's Low

62.05

52 Week's High

65.94

52 Week's Low

10

Book Value

28.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

124.87

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.13%

Non-Promoter- 13.03%

Institutions: 13.02%

Non-Institutions: 71.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.12

20.12

21.37

21.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.73

37.58

5.61

22.93

Net Worth

56.85

57.7

26.98

44.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.73

1.65

0.64

0.44

yoy growth (%)

-55.59

156.77

43.38

82.17

Raw materials

-0.73

-0.59

-0.4

-0.19

As % of sales

100.5

36.09

62.56

44.3

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.25

-0.45

-0.42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-16.69

-16.61

-34.29

-22.03

Depreciation

-2.69

-3.1

-3.82

-4.03

Tax paid

0.43

-1.32

6.45

0.9

Working capital

-3.73

58.44

-91.93

-67.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-55.59

156.77

43.38

82.17

Op profit growth

135.38

-98.52

269.28

-15.79

EBIT growth

2.64

-84.81

142.7

-9.23

Net profit growth

-9.35

-35.56

31.8

-4.19

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1.59

2.82

5.61

4.14

4.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.59

2.82

5.61

4.14

4.55

Other Operating Income

0

0.9

1.31

1.04

0.79

Other Income

0.29

239.92

0

0

0

Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indus Towers Ltd

INDUSTOWER

344

12.2892,651.932,222.407,465.3105.67

Tejas Networks Ltd

TEJASNET

1,195.6

44.9320,482.77266.1802,654.04217.15

HFCL Ltd

HFCL

114.4

43.1516,496.9674.880.171,011.5728.15

NELCO Ltd

NELCO

1,377.9

207.753,143.111.320.1650.3851.7

GTL Infrastructure Ltd

GTLINFRA

2.03

02,599.83-214.050336.38-4.29

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

C Shivakumar Reddy

Director (Operation)

R H Kasturi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

L R Venugopal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

B S Shankarnarayan

Independent Director

Keerthi Narayan

Independent Director

Abhishek Padmanabha Desai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nandita Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd

Summary

Kavveri Telecom Products Limited (KTPL) was incorporated on January 19, 1996 as a Public Limited Company under the name and style of M/s. Kaveri Telecoms Limited at Bangalore, Karnataka to acquire the existing Proprietary concern Kaveri Microwave Components (KMC) as a going concern dealing in manufacture of professional grade microwave components for usage in Telecommunications, Defense and Space Industry.KMC was started as a Proprietary concern by Smt. Rajupeta Hanumantha Reddy Kasturi during October 1991 for manufacture of Microwave components and initially started with manufacture of Duplex Filters and subsequently started manufacturing products like Isolators, Circulators, Power Combiners, Decombiners, Low Noise Amplifiers, Attenuators, Dummy Loads, Hybrid Transformers etc. The Company has received Certificate of Commencement of Business on February 12, 1996.Subsequently, the Company changed its name to Kavveri Telecom Products Limited (KTPL) to give better description of products that the Company manufactures. KTPL ventured into exports in 1993-94 and established a separate R & D Division in Bangalore to develop new products. The Companys In-house R & D Centre has been recognized by the Ministry of Science and Technology since 1996. Founded in 1996, Kavveri Telecom designs, develops, tests and manufactures a diverse range of wireless Telecom products, from concept to deployment. KTPLs R & D Centre has developed Antenna Coupler units for 2 and 4 channels, Tunable Band Pas
Company FAQs

What is the Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹62.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd is ₹124.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd is 0 and 2.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd is ₹10 and ₹65.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd?

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 106.17%, 3 Years at 91.26%, 1 Year at 345.92%, 6 Month at 176.99%, 3 Month at 40.74% and 1 Month at 42.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 15.14 %
Institutions - 13.03 %
Public - 71.84 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

