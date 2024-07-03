Summary

Kavveri Telecom Products Limited (KTPL) was incorporated on January 19, 1996 as a Public Limited Company under the name and style of M/s. Kaveri Telecoms Limited at Bangalore, Karnataka to acquire the existing Proprietary concern Kaveri Microwave Components (KMC) as a going concern dealing in manufacture of professional grade microwave components for usage in Telecommunications, Defense and Space Industry.KMC was started as a Proprietary concern by Smt. Rajupeta Hanumantha Reddy Kasturi during October 1991 for manufacture of Microwave components and initially started with manufacture of Duplex Filters and subsequently started manufacturing products like Isolators, Circulators, Power Combiners, Decombiners, Low Noise Amplifiers, Attenuators, Dummy Loads, Hybrid Transformers etc. The Company has received Certificate of Commencement of Business on February 12, 1996.Subsequently, the Company changed its name to Kavveri Telecom Products Limited (KTPL) to give better description of products that the Company manufactures. KTPL ventured into exports in 1993-94 and established a separate R & D Division in Bangalore to develop new products. The Companys In-house R & D Centre has been recognized by the Ministry of Science and Technology since 1996. Founded in 1996, Kavveri Telecom designs, develops, tests and manufactures a diverse range of wireless Telecom products, from concept to deployment. KTPLs R & D Centre has developed Antenna Coupler units for 2 and 4 channels, Tunable Band Pas

Read More