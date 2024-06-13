iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd EGM

51.69
(-2.01%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:16:00 PM

Kavveri Telecom CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM13 Jun 20245 Jul 2024
This is in continuation of our letter dated June 10, 2024 and pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulation, this is to inform you that, Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company will be held on Friday, July 5th 2024 at 10.00 AM. (IST) at the registered office of the company. EGM is scheduled to be held on 5th July 2024 at 10.00 AM IST at the registered office of the Company to issue Convertible Warrants by way of Preferential issue and private placement. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024) EGM Proceedings (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.07.2024) Scrutinizer Report of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/07/2024)

Kavveri Telecom: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.