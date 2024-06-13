This is in continuation of our letter dated June 10, 2024 and pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulation, this is to inform you that, Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company will be held on Friday, July 5th 2024 at 10.00 AM. (IST) at the registered office of the company. EGM is scheduled to be held on 5th July 2024 at 10.00 AM IST at the registered office of the Company to issue Convertible Warrants by way of Preferential issue and private placement. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024) EGM Proceedings (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.07.2024) Scrutinizer Report of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/07/2024)