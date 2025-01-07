iifl-logo-icon 1
Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

60.8
(-2.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:27:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.73

1.65

0.64

0.44

yoy growth (%)

-55.59

156.77

43.38

82.17

Raw materials

-0.73

-0.59

-0.4

-0.19

As % of sales

100.5

36.09

62.56

44.3

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.25

-0.45

-0.42

As % of sales

11.08

15.48

70.4

94.42

Other costs

-0.5

-1.05

-16.89

-4.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

69.34

63.68

2,629.3

994.93

Operating profit

-0.59

-0.25

-17.11

-4.63

OPM

-80.93

-15.26

-2,662.27

-1,033.67

Depreciation

-2.69

-3.1

-3.82

-4.03

Interest expense

-13.44

-13.44

-13.44

-13.43

Other income

0.03

0.19

0.08

0.07

Profit before tax

-16.69

-16.61

-34.29

-22.03

Taxes

0.43

-1.32

6.45

0.9

Tax rate

-2.59

7.98

-18.81

-4.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-16.26

-17.93

-27.84

-21.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-16.26

-17.93

-27.84

-21.12

yoy growth (%)

-9.35

-35.56

31.8

-4.19

NPM

-2,218.87

-1,086.96

-4,331.59

-4,712.22

