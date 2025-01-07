Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.73
1.65
0.64
0.44
yoy growth (%)
-55.59
156.77
43.38
82.17
Raw materials
-0.73
-0.59
-0.4
-0.19
As % of sales
100.5
36.09
62.56
44.3
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.25
-0.45
-0.42
As % of sales
11.08
15.48
70.4
94.42
Other costs
-0.5
-1.05
-16.89
-4.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
69.34
63.68
2,629.3
994.93
Operating profit
-0.59
-0.25
-17.11
-4.63
OPM
-80.93
-15.26
-2,662.27
-1,033.67
Depreciation
-2.69
-3.1
-3.82
-4.03
Interest expense
-13.44
-13.44
-13.44
-13.43
Other income
0.03
0.19
0.08
0.07
Profit before tax
-16.69
-16.61
-34.29
-22.03
Taxes
0.43
-1.32
6.45
0.9
Tax rate
-2.59
7.98
-18.81
-4.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-16.26
-17.93
-27.84
-21.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-16.26
-17.93
-27.84
-21.12
yoy growth (%)
-9.35
-35.56
31.8
-4.19
NPM
-2,218.87
-1,086.96
-4,331.59
-4,712.22
