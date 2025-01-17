iifl-logo-icon 1
Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd Key Ratios

51.69
(-2.01%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:16:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.98

-69.03

-42.18

-37.28

Op profit growth

207.55

-95.48

-1,313.21

-81.2

EBIT growth

16.99

-89.45

87.03

43.63

Net profit growth

-6.99

-40.57

-5.67

-10.61

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-41.36

-12.24

-83.99

4

EBIT margin

-81.74

-63.59

-186.84

-57.75

Net profit margin

-396.81

-388.3

-202.36

-124.02

RoCE

-1.38

-1.05

-8.27

-3.93

RoNW

-18.43

-22.53

-19.45

-11.98

RoA

-1.68

-1.61

-2.24

-2.11

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-8.16

-8.78

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-9.51

-10.33

-22.97

-24.76

Book value per share

14.26

7.88

11.59

26.36

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.22

-0.2

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.19

-0.17

-0.44

-0.52

P/B

0.12

0.22

0.88

0.49

EV/EBIDTA

-310.28

1,018.89

-25.59

86.25

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-2.57

8.12

-36.67

0.25

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

4,074.17

6,388.1

2,475.11

1,428.5

Inventory days

5,815.53

5,985.35

1,889.87

1,107.05

Creditor days

-1,437.92

-3,995.27

-1,417.2

-2,047.11

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.25

0.21

1.4

0.74

Net debt / equity

7.19

14.58

11.12

5.43

Net debt / op. profit

-120.5

-415.53

-21.03

283.57

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-54.87

-31.14

-13.48

-19.2

Employee costs

-22.47

-22.1

-20.69

-25.13

Other costs

-64.01

-58.99

-149.81

-51.65

