|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.98
-69.03
-42.18
-37.28
Op profit growth
207.55
-95.48
-1,313.21
-81.2
EBIT growth
16.99
-89.45
87.03
43.63
Net profit growth
-6.99
-40.57
-5.67
-10.61
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-41.36
-12.24
-83.99
4
EBIT margin
-81.74
-63.59
-186.84
-57.75
Net profit margin
-396.81
-388.3
-202.36
-124.02
RoCE
-1.38
-1.05
-8.27
-3.93
RoNW
-18.43
-22.53
-19.45
-11.98
RoA
-1.68
-1.61
-2.24
-2.11
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-8.16
-8.78
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-9.51
-10.33
-22.97
-24.76
Book value per share
14.26
7.88
11.59
26.36
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.22
-0.2
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.19
-0.17
-0.44
-0.52
P/B
0.12
0.22
0.88
0.49
EV/EBIDTA
-310.28
1,018.89
-25.59
86.25
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-2.57
8.12
-36.67
0.25
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
4,074.17
6,388.1
2,475.11
1,428.5
Inventory days
5,815.53
5,985.35
1,889.87
1,107.05
Creditor days
-1,437.92
-3,995.27
-1,417.2
-2,047.11
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.25
0.21
1.4
0.74
Net debt / equity
7.19
14.58
11.12
5.43
Net debt / op. profit
-120.5
-415.53
-21.03
283.57
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-54.87
-31.14
-13.48
-19.2
Employee costs
-22.47
-22.1
-20.69
-25.13
Other costs
-64.01
-58.99
-149.81
-51.65
