Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd Quarterly Results

60.8
(-2.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:27:54 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1.3

0.62

0.07

0.74

0.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.3

0.62

0.07

0.74

0.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.12

0.06

0.18

0

0.11

Total Income

1.41

0.68

0.25

0.74

0.49

Total Expenditure

0.88

0.6

0.62

0.98

0.82

PBIDT

0.53

0.08

-0.37

-0.24

-0.32

Interest

0

0

0.03

0

0

PBDT

0.53

0.08

-0.4

-0.24

-0.32

Depreciation

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.06

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-0.01

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.48

0.03

-0.45

-0.3

-0.37

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.48

0.03

-0.45

-0.3

-0.37

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-0.25

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.48

0.03

-0.2

-0.3

-0.37

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.24

0.01

-0.22

-0.15

-0.19

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

20.12

20.12

20.12

20.12

20.12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

40.76

12.9

-528.57

-32.43

-82.05

PBDTM(%)

40.76

12.9

-571.42

-32.43

-82.05

PATM(%)

36.92

4.83

-642.85

-40.54

-94.87

