Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.3
0.62
0.07
0.74
0.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.3
0.62
0.07
0.74
0.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.12
0.06
0.18
0
0.11
Total Income
1.41
0.68
0.25
0.74
0.49
Total Expenditure
0.88
0.6
0.62
0.98
0.82
PBIDT
0.53
0.08
-0.37
-0.24
-0.32
Interest
0
0
0.03
0
0
PBDT
0.53
0.08
-0.4
-0.24
-0.32
Depreciation
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.06
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.48
0.03
-0.45
-0.3
-0.37
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.48
0.03
-0.45
-0.3
-0.37
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-0.25
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.48
0.03
-0.2
-0.3
-0.37
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.24
0.01
-0.22
-0.15
-0.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.12
20.12
20.12
20.12
20.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
40.76
12.9
-528.57
-32.43
-82.05
PBDTM(%)
40.76
12.9
-571.42
-32.43
-82.05
PATM(%)
36.92
4.83
-642.85
-40.54
-94.87
