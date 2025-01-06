iifl-logo-icon 1
Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

62.05
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:56 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd

Kavveri Telecom FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-16.69

-16.61

-34.29

-22.03

Depreciation

-2.69

-3.1

-3.82

-4.03

Tax paid

0.43

-1.32

6.45

0.9

Working capital

-3.73

58.44

-91.93

-67.96

Other operating items

Operating

-22.69

37.39

-123.59

-93.11

Capital expenditure

0

-15.44

5.78

-7.5

Free cash flow

-22.69

21.95

-117.81

-100.61

Equity raised

81.53

118.3

174.25

216.5

Investing

0

53.83

-53.83

0

Financing

10.76

87.8

9.68

-18.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

69.59

281.89

12.28

97.78

