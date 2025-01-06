Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-16.69
-16.61
-34.29
-22.03
Depreciation
-2.69
-3.1
-3.82
-4.03
Tax paid
0.43
-1.32
6.45
0.9
Working capital
-3.73
58.44
-91.93
-67.96
Other operating items
Operating
-22.69
37.39
-123.59
-93.11
Capital expenditure
0
-15.44
5.78
-7.5
Free cash flow
-22.69
21.95
-117.81
-100.61
Equity raised
81.53
118.3
174.25
216.5
Investing
0
53.83
-53.83
0
Financing
10.76
87.8
9.68
-18.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
69.59
281.89
12.28
97.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.