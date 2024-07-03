iifl-logo-icon 1
Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd Nine Monthly Results

59.58
(-2.01%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:15:32 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1.52

3.14

3.25

3.6

3.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.52

3.14

3.25

3.6

3.82

Other Operating Income

0.11

0.08

0.67

0.99

0.37

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

1.63

3.21

3.92

4.59

4.19

Total Expenditure

2.15

3.46

4.48

4.59

4.66

PBIDT

-0.53

-0.25

-0.56

-0.01

-0.47

Interest

0

0.01

10.17

9.93

9.94

PBDT

-0.53

-0.26

-10.73

-9.94

-10.41

Depreciation

0.16

1.56

1.56

2.34

2.85

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0.17

0.4

0.18

14.8

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.69

-1.98

-12.7

-12.46

-28.06

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.69

-1.98

-12.7

-12.46

-28.06

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.69

-1.98

-12.7

-12.46

-28.06

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.44

-0.98

-6.31

-6.19

-13.95

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

20.12

20.12

20.12

20.12

20.12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-34.86

-7.96

-17.23

-0.27

-12.3

PBDTM(%)

-34.86

-8.28

-330.15

-276.11

-272.51

PATM(%)

-45.39

-63.05

-390.76

-346.11

-734.55

