Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1.52
3.14
3.25
3.6
3.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.52
3.14
3.25
3.6
3.82
Other Operating Income
0.11
0.08
0.67
0.99
0.37
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
1.63
3.21
3.92
4.59
4.19
Total Expenditure
2.15
3.46
4.48
4.59
4.66
PBIDT
-0.53
-0.25
-0.56
-0.01
-0.47
Interest
0
0.01
10.17
9.93
9.94
PBDT
-0.53
-0.26
-10.73
-9.94
-10.41
Depreciation
0.16
1.56
1.56
2.34
2.85
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0.17
0.4
0.18
14.8
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.69
-1.98
-12.7
-12.46
-28.06
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.69
-1.98
-12.7
-12.46
-28.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.69
-1.98
-12.7
-12.46
-28.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.44
-0.98
-6.31
-6.19
-13.95
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.12
20.12
20.12
20.12
20.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-34.86
-7.96
-17.23
-0.27
-12.3
PBDTM(%)
-34.86
-8.28
-330.15
-276.11
-272.51
PATM(%)
-45.39
-63.05
-390.76
-346.11
-734.55
