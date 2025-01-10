Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.12
20.12
21.37
21.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.73
37.58
5.61
22.93
Net Worth
56.85
57.7
26.98
44.3
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
204.45
191.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
2.62
0
Total Liabilities
56.85
57.7
234.05
235.51
Fixed Assets
1.37
1.56
5.49
7.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
28.34
28.34
53.83
53.83
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
19.84
19.84
Networking Capital
26.97
27.56
154.62
153.91
Inventories
0
0
56.1
56.1
Inventory Days
27,940.06
Sundry Debtors
2.37
2.39
39.1
39.06
Debtor Days
19,453.45
Other Current Assets
34.14
36.95
108.11
105.14
Sundry Creditors
-0.46
-0.48
-11.71
-11.75
Creditor Days
5,851.97
Other Current Liabilities
-9.08
-11.3
-36.98
-34.64
Cash
0.17
0.23
0.28
0.4
Total Assets
56.85
57.69
234.06
235.52
