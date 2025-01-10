iifl-logo-icon 1
Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd Balance Sheet

57.21
(-2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:15:28 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.12

20.12

21.37

21.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.73

37.58

5.61

22.93

Net Worth

56.85

57.7

26.98

44.3

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

204.45

191.21

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

2.62

0

Total Liabilities

56.85

57.7

234.05

235.51

Fixed Assets

1.37

1.56

5.49

7.54

Intangible Assets

Investments

28.34

28.34

53.83

53.83

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

19.84

19.84

Networking Capital

26.97

27.56

154.62

153.91

Inventories

0

0

56.1

56.1

Inventory Days

27,940.06

Sundry Debtors

2.37

2.39

39.1

39.06

Debtor Days

19,453.45

Other Current Assets

34.14

36.95

108.11

105.14

Sundry Creditors

-0.46

-0.48

-11.71

-11.75

Creditor Days

5,851.97

Other Current Liabilities

-9.08

-11.3

-36.98

-34.64

Cash

0.17

0.23

0.28

0.4

Total Assets

56.85

57.69

234.06

235.52

