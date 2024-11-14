Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

KAVVERI TELECOM PRODUCTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia approved the un-audited financial results of the Company for the half year and quarter ended 30th September 2024 and proposes Mr. Sanketh Ram Reddy to be appointed as Additional Director of the Company and to obtain DIN (Director Identification Number). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 14TH AUGUST 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

KAVVERI TELECOM PRODUCTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Notice to consider the Change of Name of the company. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2024 13 Jun 2024

KAVVERI TELECOM PRODUCTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2024 3 Jun 2024

KAVVERI TELECOM PRODUCTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 01. To Increase the Authorised capital of the Company. 02. To approve the conversion of loan into equity shares / equity warrants of the company. 03. To propose for raising of funds by issuance of equity shares / warrants through permissible modes including by way of a private placement Further to our intimation dated June 03, 2024 and pursuant to Regulations 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. June 10, 2024, inter alia, has approved the attached Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.06.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

KAVVERI TELECOM PRODUCTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

KAVVERI TELECOM PRODUCTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve resignation of CS Ankita Chowdhary from position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company Resignation of CS Ankita Chowdhary, from (Membership No. A36224) from position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024