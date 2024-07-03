Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd Summary

Kavveri Telecom Products Limited (KTPL) was incorporated on January 19, 1996 as a Public Limited Company under the name and style of M/s. Kaveri Telecoms Limited at Bangalore, Karnataka to acquire the existing Proprietary concern Kaveri Microwave Components (KMC) as a going concern dealing in manufacture of professional grade microwave components for usage in Telecommunications, Defense and Space Industry.KMC was started as a Proprietary concern by Smt. Rajupeta Hanumantha Reddy Kasturi during October 1991 for manufacture of Microwave components and initially started with manufacture of Duplex Filters and subsequently started manufacturing products like Isolators, Circulators, Power Combiners, Decombiners, Low Noise Amplifiers, Attenuators, Dummy Loads, Hybrid Transformers etc. The Company has received Certificate of Commencement of Business on February 12, 1996.Subsequently, the Company changed its name to Kavveri Telecom Products Limited (KTPL) to give better description of products that the Company manufactures. KTPL ventured into exports in 1993-94 and established a separate R & D Division in Bangalore to develop new products. The Companys In-house R & D Centre has been recognized by the Ministry of Science and Technology since 1996. Founded in 1996, Kavveri Telecom designs, develops, tests and manufactures a diverse range of wireless Telecom products, from concept to deployment. KTPLs R & D Centre has developed Antenna Coupler units for 2 and 4 channels, Tunable Band Pass Filters (for Defense), Limiters, Circulators, Duplex Filters, UHF, VHF and Microwave Application Antennas viz. Yagi and Omni-directional (VHF and UHF) and are approved by Telecom Engineering Centre, New Delhi. Components like Duplex Filters, Isolators, power combiners etc. are approved by DOT (QA) and Component Approval for Communication Technology (CACT-DOT).In 1997, KTPL went public and got listed in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Madras and Ahmadabad Stock Exchanges. The Companys shares are also traded in Bombay Stock Exchange w.e.f. January 2005 as S Group under Indo-next Segment. The company was presently listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bangalore Stock Exchange (BgSE) respectively. Kavveri Technologies Inc., Canada incorporated as a subsidiary to the Company in 2005-06. The Company is leading telecom wireless subsystem products manufacturer, providing world-class, hardware products and solutions for Telecom, Defense & Aerospace segments. KTPL is engaged primarily in designing, development and manufacturing of RF products and antennas for telecom, defense and space applications in India and abroad. It is also one of the leading providers of intelligent indoor coverage solutions for the mobile communications industry. Kavveri Telecoms esteemed clientele include industry giants such as Ericsson, Motorola, Spice, Airtel, BSNL, Infosys, IBM, HP, LG Electronics, ISRO, World Space, Airports Authority of India and Punjab Communication Ltd.