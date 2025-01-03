Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
HCL Infosystems Ltd
15.98
|-0.21
|-1.30
|526.08
|0
Moser Baer (India) Ltd(Liquidated)
1.2
|-0.05
|-4.00
|26.61
|0
CMC Ltd(Merged)
2032.25
|-3.20
|-0.16
|6157.72
|21.65
Control Print Ltd
750.4
|19.25
|2.63
|1200.21
|19.55
Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd
9.83
|-0.26
|-2.58
|119.13
|0
TVS Electronics Ltd
422.9
|-2.90
|-0.68
|788.72
|0
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
68.52
|0.26
|0.38
|880.02
|0
Panache Digilife Ltd
272.85
|0.00
|0.00
|415.50
|67.37
Richa Info Systems Ltd
75
|-0.75
|-0.99
|18.23
|25.77
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
2839.4
|-40.65
|-1.41
|16004.79
|166.87
Esconet Technologies Ltd
346.25
|-14.25
|-3.95
|453.38
|89.68
Slone Infosystems Ltd
412.55
|8.05
|1.99
|217.37
|50.88
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.