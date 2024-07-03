Summary

HCL Infosystems Ltd is Indias premier information enabler and countrys leading ICT system integrator and distribution company. The company is among the leading players in all the segments comprising the domestic IT products, solutions and related services, which include PCs, Servers, Imaging, Voice & video solutions, Networking Products, TV and FM Broadcasting solutions, Communication solutions, System Integration, ICT education & training, Digital lifestyle Solutions and Peripherals. They offer value-added services in the key areas such as system integration, networking consultancy and a wide range of support services.HCL Infosystems Ltd was incorporated in the year 1986 as HCL Ltd. In May 1986, the company took over Hindustan Computers, Hindustan Reprographics, Hindustan Instruments and Indian Computer Software Company. During the year 1987-88, HCL Employees Investment Co Ltd and HCL Finance & Investment Ltd became the subsidiaries of the company.In April 1991, the computer entered into a joint venture agreement with Hewlett-Packard Company of USA to align the computer operations of both companies in India. During the year 1991-92, Hewlett-Packard Company acquired 26% equity stake in the company. Simultaneously, the name of the company changed from HCL Ltd to HCL Hewlett-Packard Ltd.During the year 1993-94, the company launched the entire range of HP peripherals with tremendous success. They set up two Software Technology Park units, one in Chennai, Tamilnadu and the other

