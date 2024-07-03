SectorIT - Hardware
Open₹15.99
Prev. Close₹15.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹43.93
Day's High₹16.05
Day's Low₹15.39
52 Week's High₹26.4
52 Week's Low₹13.95
Book Value₹-8.6
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)508.96
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
65.84
65.84
65.84
65.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-336.54
-320.99
-282.64
-310.68
Net Worth
-270.7
-255.15
-216.8
-244.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
217.36
1,648.13
2,950.26
2,265.28
yoy growth (%)
-86.81
-44.13
30.23
-9.36
Raw materials
-205.19
-1,609.04
-2,818.6
-2,115.43
As % of sales
94.4
97.62
95.53
93.38
Employee costs
-28.38
-56.54
-58.96
-58.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-113.88
-153.18
-76.87
-56.56
Depreciation
-4.03
-7.41
-4.44
-4.8
Tax paid
0
-63.55
-1.07
14.37
Working capital
-99.84
-927.53
531.46
-61.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-86.81
-44.13
30.23
-9.36
Op profit growth
-7.86
630.95
-361.42
-145.08
EBIT growth
-6.57
-292.43
-25.44
-17.84
Net profit growth
-35.69
-49.57
74.27
93.47
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
32.17
31.41
69.44
352.75
1,815.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
32.17
31.41
69.44
352.75
1,815.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
41.78
37.23
143.05
113.27
242.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
2,839.4
|165.23
|16,000.28
|25.72
|0.07
|251.06
|80.89
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
750.4
|20.01
|1,198.21
|16.8
|1.2
|93.14
|221.9
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
68.52
|0
|880.28
|7.26
|0
|257.01
|48
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
422.9
|0
|788.63
|-1.32
|0.24
|104.58
|50.47
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
15.98
|0
|524.76
|-8.39
|0
|0.84
|-8.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Nikhil Sinha
Independent Director
Ritu Arora
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Pawan Kumar Danwar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
NEELESH AGARWAL
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Komal Bathla
Independent Director
Kirti Kumar Dawar
Independent Director
Raghu Venkat Chivukula
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by HCL Infosystems Ltd
Summary
HCL Infosystems Ltd is Indias premier information enabler and countrys leading ICT system integrator and distribution company. The company is among the leading players in all the segments comprising the domestic IT products, solutions and related services, which include PCs, Servers, Imaging, Voice & video solutions, Networking Products, TV and FM Broadcasting solutions, Communication solutions, System Integration, ICT education & training, Digital lifestyle Solutions and Peripherals. They offer value-added services in the key areas such as system integration, networking consultancy and a wide range of support services.HCL Infosystems Ltd was incorporated in the year 1986 as HCL Ltd. In May 1986, the company took over Hindustan Computers, Hindustan Reprographics, Hindustan Instruments and Indian Computer Software Company. During the year 1987-88, HCL Employees Investment Co Ltd and HCL Finance & Investment Ltd became the subsidiaries of the company.In April 1991, the computer entered into a joint venture agreement with Hewlett-Packard Company of USA to align the computer operations of both companies in India. During the year 1991-92, Hewlett-Packard Company acquired 26% equity stake in the company. Simultaneously, the name of the company changed from HCL Ltd to HCL Hewlett-Packard Ltd.During the year 1993-94, the company launched the entire range of HP peripherals with tremendous success. They set up two Software Technology Park units, one in Chennai, Tamilnadu and the other
Read More
The HCL Infosystems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15.46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HCL Infosystems Ltd is ₹508.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of HCL Infosystems Ltd is 0 and -1.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HCL Infosystems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HCL Infosystems Ltd is ₹13.95 and ₹26.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
HCL Infosystems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.96%, 3 Years at -12.37%, 1 Year at -27.03%, 6 Month at -6.06%, 3 Month at -22.39% and 1 Month at -10.73%.
