HCL Infosystems Ltd Share Price

15.46
(-3.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15.99
  • Day's High16.05
  • 52 Wk High26.4
  • Prev. Close15.98
  • Day's Low15.39
  • 52 Wk Low 13.95
  • Turnover (lac)43.93
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-8.6
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)508.96
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

HCL Infosystems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Hardware

Open

15.99

Prev. Close

15.98

Turnover(Lac.)

43.93

Day's High

16.05

Day's Low

15.39

52 Week's High

26.4

52 Week's Low

13.95

Book Value

-8.6

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

508.96

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

HCL Infosystems Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

HCL Infosystems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

HCL Infosystems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.88%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 37.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

HCL Infosystems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

65.84

65.84

65.84

65.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-336.54

-320.99

-282.64

-310.68

Net Worth

-270.7

-255.15

-216.8

-244.84

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

217.36

1,648.13

2,950.26

2,265.28

yoy growth (%)

-86.81

-44.13

30.23

-9.36

Raw materials

-205.19

-1,609.04

-2,818.6

-2,115.43

As % of sales

94.4

97.62

95.53

93.38

Employee costs

-28.38

-56.54

-58.96

-58.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-113.88

-153.18

-76.87

-56.56

Depreciation

-4.03

-7.41

-4.44

-4.8

Tax paid

0

-63.55

-1.07

14.37

Working capital

-99.84

-927.53

531.46

-61.63

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-86.81

-44.13

30.23

-9.36

Op profit growth

-7.86

630.95

-361.42

-145.08

EBIT growth

-6.57

-292.43

-25.44

-17.84

Net profit growth

-35.69

-49.57

74.27

93.47

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

32.17

31.41

69.44

352.75

1,815.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

32.17

31.41

69.44

352.75

1,815.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

41.78

37.23

143.05

113.27

242.96

HCL Infosystems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

NETWEB

2,839.4

165.2316,000.2825.720.07251.0680.89

Control Print Ltd

CONTROLPR

750.4

20.011,198.2116.81.293.14221.9

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

68.52

0880.287.260257.0148

TVS Electronics Ltd

TVSELECT

422.9

0788.63-1.320.24104.5850.47

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL-INSYS

15.98

0524.76-8.3900.84-8.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT HCL Infosystems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Nikhil Sinha

Independent Director

Ritu Arora

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Pawan Kumar Danwar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

NEELESH AGARWAL

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Komal Bathla

Independent Director

Kirti Kumar Dawar

Independent Director

Raghu Venkat Chivukula

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HCL Infosystems Ltd

Summary

HCL Infosystems Ltd is Indias premier information enabler and countrys leading ICT system integrator and distribution company. The company is among the leading players in all the segments comprising the domestic IT products, solutions and related services, which include PCs, Servers, Imaging, Voice & video solutions, Networking Products, TV and FM Broadcasting solutions, Communication solutions, System Integration, ICT education & training, Digital lifestyle Solutions and Peripherals. They offer value-added services in the key areas such as system integration, networking consultancy and a wide range of support services.HCL Infosystems Ltd was incorporated in the year 1986 as HCL Ltd. In May 1986, the company took over Hindustan Computers, Hindustan Reprographics, Hindustan Instruments and Indian Computer Software Company. During the year 1987-88, HCL Employees Investment Co Ltd and HCL Finance & Investment Ltd became the subsidiaries of the company.In April 1991, the computer entered into a joint venture agreement with Hewlett-Packard Company of USA to align the computer operations of both companies in India. During the year 1991-92, Hewlett-Packard Company acquired 26% equity stake in the company. Simultaneously, the name of the company changed from HCL Ltd to HCL Hewlett-Packard Ltd.During the year 1993-94, the company launched the entire range of HP peripherals with tremendous success. They set up two Software Technology Park units, one in Chennai, Tamilnadu and the other
Company FAQs

What is the HCL Infosystems Ltd share price today?

The HCL Infosystems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15.46 today.

What is the Market Cap of HCL Infosystems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HCL Infosystems Ltd is ₹508.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of HCL Infosystems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HCL Infosystems Ltd is 0 and -1.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HCL Infosystems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HCL Infosystems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HCL Infosystems Ltd is ₹13.95 and ₹26.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of HCL Infosystems Ltd?

HCL Infosystems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.96%, 3 Years at -12.37%, 1 Year at -27.03%, 6 Month at -6.06%, 3 Month at -22.39% and 1 Month at -10.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HCL Infosystems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HCL Infosystems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.89 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 37.07 %

