|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-80.56
-49.74
11.99
-13.24
Op profit growth
15.37
63.61
58.02
-9.24
EBIT growth
-5
387.67
-200.78
-145.35
Net profit growth
44.3
-83.24
228.57
-2.66
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-71.26
-12
-3.68
-2.61
EBIT margin
-40.36
-8.25
-0.85
0.94
Net profit margin
-55.77
-7.51
-22.52
-7.67
RoCE
-37.46
-15.35
-1.82
1.53
RoNW
34.85
-35.28
-51.84
-9.15
RoA
-12.93
-3.49
-12.04
-3.11
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.98
-4.14
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-6.1
-4.4
-25.55
-12.5
Book value per share
-7.29
-1.28
7.14
24.64
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.48
-0.9
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.45
-0.84
-1.99
-4.15
P/B
-1.21
-2.91
7.13
2.1
EV/EBIDTA
-5.68
-3.89
-858.31
37.5
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
1.01
25.86
3.27
-7.63
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
145.27
149.16
130.47
160.87
Inventory days
15.9
32.86
22.24
20.11
Creditor days
-145.25
-106.55
-76.87
-84.91
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.72
1.65
0.22
-0.2
Net debt / equity
-2.05
-10.12
4.75
2.08
Net debt / op. profit
-1.96
-1.95
-8.4
-13.57
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-58.48
-89.61
-80.58
-73.99
Employee costs
-22.81
-6.08
-8.48
-10.12
Other costs
-89.96
-16.3
-14.62
-18.49
