HCL Infosystems Ltd Key Ratios

15.05
(1.01%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:19 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR HCL Infosystems Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-80.56

-49.74

11.99

-13.24

Op profit growth

15.37

63.61

58.02

-9.24

EBIT growth

-5

387.67

-200.78

-145.35

Net profit growth

44.3

-83.24

228.57

-2.66

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-71.26

-12

-3.68

-2.61

EBIT margin

-40.36

-8.25

-0.85

0.94

Net profit margin

-55.77

-7.51

-22.52

-7.67

RoCE

-37.46

-15.35

-1.82

1.53

RoNW

34.85

-35.28

-51.84

-9.15

RoA

-12.93

-3.49

-12.04

-3.11

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.98

-4.14

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-6.1

-4.4

-25.55

-12.5

Book value per share

-7.29

-1.28

7.14

24.64

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.48

-0.9

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.45

-0.84

-1.99

-4.15

P/B

-1.21

-2.91

7.13

2.1

EV/EBIDTA

-5.68

-3.89

-858.31

37.5

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

1.01

25.86

3.27

-7.63

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

145.27

149.16

130.47

160.87

Inventory days

15.9

32.86

22.24

20.11

Creditor days

-145.25

-106.55

-76.87

-84.91

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.72

1.65

0.22

-0.2

Net debt / equity

-2.05

-10.12

4.75

2.08

Net debt / op. profit

-1.96

-1.95

-8.4

-13.57

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-58.48

-89.61

-80.58

-73.99

Employee costs

-22.81

-6.08

-8.48

-10.12

Other costs

-89.96

-16.3

-14.62

-18.49

QUICKLINKS FOR HCL Infosystems Ltd

