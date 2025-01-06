HCL Infosystems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-113.88
-153.18
-76.87
-56.56
Depreciation
-4.03
-7.41
-4.44
-4.8
Tax paid
0
-63.55
-1.07
14.37
Working capital
-99.84
-927.53
531.46
-61.63
Other operating items
Operating
-217.75
-1,151.67
449.07
-108.63
Capital expenditure
-27.97
-15.47
9.02
-0.29
Free cash flow
-245.72
-1,167.14
458.09
-108.93
Equity raised
-211.58
633.09
1,650.63
1,879.7
Investing
0
-163.24
-493.1
-171.29
Financing
273.77
635.96
1,341
775.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-183.53
-61.32
2,956.62
2,374.7
No Record Found
