HCL Infosystems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.46
(-3.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

HCL Infosystems FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-113.88

-153.18

-76.87

-56.56

Depreciation

-4.03

-7.41

-4.44

-4.8

Tax paid

0

-63.55

-1.07

14.37

Working capital

-99.84

-927.53

531.46

-61.63

Other operating items

Operating

-217.75

-1,151.67

449.07

-108.63

Capital expenditure

-27.97

-15.47

9.02

-0.29

Free cash flow

-245.72

-1,167.14

458.09

-108.93

Equity raised

-211.58

633.09

1,650.63

1,879.7

Investing

0

-163.24

-493.1

-171.29

Financing

273.77

635.96

1,341

775.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-183.53

-61.32

2,956.62

2,374.7

