HCL Infosystems Ltd Quarterly Results

15.65
(1.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

6.79

7.47

6.72

8.16

5.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.79

7.47

6.72

8.16

5.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.55

6.33

8.25

7.61

20.5

Total Income

12.34

13.8

14.97

15.77

26.49

Total Expenditure

19.98

17.78

20.29

24.86

21.39

PBIDT

-7.64

-3.98

-5.32

-9.09

5.1

Interest

0.07

0.04

0.03

0.07

0.12

PBDT

-7.71

-4.02

-5.35

-9.16

4.98

Depreciation

0.13

0.11

0.12

0.14

0.14

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.06

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-7.84

-4.13

-5.53

-9.3

4.84

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-7.84

-4.13

-5.53

-9.3

4.84

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

11.96

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-7.84

-4.13

-5.53

-9.3

-7.12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.24

-0.13

-0.17

-0.28

0.15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

65.84

65.84

65.84

65.84

65.84

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-112.51

-53.27

-79.16

-111.39

85.14

PBDTM(%)

-113.54

-53.81

-79.61

-112.25

83.13

PATM(%)

-115.46

-55.28

-82.29

-113.97

80.8

