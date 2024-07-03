HCL Infosystems Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
6.79
7.47
6.72
8.16
5.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.79
7.47
6.72
8.16
5.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.55
6.33
8.25
7.61
20.5
Total Income
12.34
13.8
14.97
15.77
26.49
Total Expenditure
19.98
17.78
20.29
24.86
21.39
PBIDT
-7.64
-3.98
-5.32
-9.09
5.1
Interest
0.07
0.04
0.03
0.07
0.12
PBDT
-7.71
-4.02
-5.35
-9.16
4.98
Depreciation
0.13
0.11
0.12
0.14
0.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.06
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-7.84
-4.13
-5.53
-9.3
4.84
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-7.84
-4.13
-5.53
-9.3
4.84
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
11.96
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-7.84
-4.13
-5.53
-9.3
-7.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.24
-0.13
-0.17
-0.28
0.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
65.84
65.84
65.84
65.84
65.84
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-112.51
-53.27
-79.16
-111.39
85.14
PBDTM(%)
-113.54
-53.81
-79.61
-112.25
83.13
PATM(%)
-115.46
-55.28
-82.29
-113.97
80.8
