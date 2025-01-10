iifl-logo-icon 1
HCL Infosystems Ltd Balance Sheet

15.21
(-2.37%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

65.84

65.84

65.84

65.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-336.54

-320.99

-282.64

-310.68

Net Worth

-270.7

-255.15

-216.8

-244.84

Minority Interest

Debt

355

355

414.03

537.24

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

84.3

99.85

197.23

292.4

Fixed Assets

2.51

2.86

4.27

35.37

Intangible Assets

Investments

24.41

25.27

79

0.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

15.98

35.88

84.74

232.8

Inventories

0

0

0.02

0.53

Inventory Days

0.88

Sundry Debtors

1.14

1.17

1.12

14.64

Debtor Days

24.58

Other Current Assets

160.8

188.01

217.17

296.44

Sundry Creditors

-22.92

-22.89

-51.05

-40.59

Creditor Days

68.16

Other Current Liabilities

-123.04

-130.41

-82.52

-38.22

Cash

41.4

35.85

29.22

24.19

Total Assets

84.3

99.86

197.23

292.4

