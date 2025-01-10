HCL Infosystems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
65.84
65.84
65.84
65.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-336.54
-320.99
-282.64
-310.68
Net Worth
-270.7
-255.15
-216.8
-244.84
Minority Interest
Debt
355
355
414.03
537.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
84.3
99.85
197.23
292.4
Fixed Assets
2.51
2.86
4.27
35.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
24.41
25.27
79
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
15.98
35.88
84.74
232.8
Inventories
0
0
0.02
0.53
Inventory Days
0.88
Sundry Debtors
1.14
1.17
1.12
14.64
Debtor Days
24.58
Other Current Assets
160.8
188.01
217.17
296.44
Sundry Creditors
-22.92
-22.89
-51.05
-40.59
Creditor Days
68.16
Other Current Liabilities
-123.04
-130.41
-82.52
-38.22
Cash
41.4
35.85
29.22
24.19
Total Assets
84.3
99.86
197.23
292.4
