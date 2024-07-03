iifl-logo-icon 1
HCL Infosystems Ltd Nine Monthly Results

15.95
(1.92%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

25.45

23.15

55.58

309.29

1,587.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

25.45

23.15

55.58

309.29

1,587.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

33.53

20.46

132.78

34.71

220.74

Total Income

58.98

43.61

188.36

344

1,808.2

Total Expenditure

68.57

74.46

129.38

452.63

1,733.73

PBIDT

-9.59

-30.85

58.98

-108.63

74.47

Interest

0.34

1.84

11.38

42.79

72.09

PBDT

-9.93

-32.69

47.6

-151.42

2.38

Depreciation

0.42

0.45

1.29

3.47

7.14

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0.41

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

60.22

Reported Profit After Tax

-10.35

-33.14

46.31

-154.89

-65.39

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-10.35

-33.14

46.31

-154.89

-65.39

Extra-ordinary Items

11.96

4.87

103.26

0

9.68

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-22.31

-38.01

-56.95

-154.89

-75.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.31

-1.01

1.41

-4.7

-1.98

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

65.84

65.84

65.84

65.84

65.84

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-37.68

-133.26

106.11

-35.12

4.69

PBDTM(%)

-39.01

-141.2

85.64

-48.95

0.14

PATM(%)

-40.66

-143.15

83.32

-50.07

-4.11

HCL Infosystems: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR HCL Infosystems Ltd

