HCL Infosystems Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
25.45
23.15
55.58
309.29
1,587.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25.45
23.15
55.58
309.29
1,587.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
33.53
20.46
132.78
34.71
220.74
Total Income
58.98
43.61
188.36
344
1,808.2
Total Expenditure
68.57
74.46
129.38
452.63
1,733.73
PBIDT
-9.59
-30.85
58.98
-108.63
74.47
Interest
0.34
1.84
11.38
42.79
72.09
PBDT
-9.93
-32.69
47.6
-151.42
2.38
Depreciation
0.42
0.45
1.29
3.47
7.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0.41
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
60.22
Reported Profit After Tax
-10.35
-33.14
46.31
-154.89
-65.39
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-10.35
-33.14
46.31
-154.89
-65.39
Extra-ordinary Items
11.96
4.87
103.26
0
9.68
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-22.31
-38.01
-56.95
-154.89
-75.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.31
-1.01
1.41
-4.7
-1.98
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
65.84
65.84
65.84
65.84
65.84
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-37.68
-133.26
106.11
-35.12
4.69
PBDTM(%)
-39.01
-141.2
85.64
-48.95
0.14
PATM(%)
-40.66
-143.15
83.32
-50.07
-4.11
