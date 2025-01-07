iifl-logo-icon 1
HCL Infosystems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.65
(1.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:18 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

217.36

1,648.13

2,950.26

2,265.28

yoy growth (%)

-86.81

-44.13

30.23

-9.36

Raw materials

-205.19

-1,609.04

-2,818.6

-2,115.43

As % of sales

94.4

97.62

95.53

93.38

Employee costs

-28.38

-56.54

-58.96

-58.11

As % of sales

13.05

3.43

1.99

2.56

Other costs

-67.77

-73.7

-85.17

-86.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.17

4.47

2.88

3.83

Operating profit

-83.98

-91.14

-12.46

4.77

OPM

-38.63

-5.53

-0.42

0.21

Depreciation

-4.03

-7.41

-4.44

-4.8

Interest expense

-49.5

-84.27

-112.69

-104.6

Other income

23.63

29.65

52.72

48.06

Profit before tax

-113.88

-153.18

-76.87

-56.56

Taxes

0

-63.55

-1.07

14.37

Tax rate

0

41.48

1.39

-25.4

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-113.88

-216.73

-77.94

-42.19

Exceptional items

-90.88

-101.71

-553.62

-320.19

Net profit

-204.76

-318.44

-631.57

-362.39

yoy growth (%)

-35.69

-49.57

74.27

93.47

NPM

-94.2

-19.32

-21.4

-15.99

