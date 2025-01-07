Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
217.36
1,648.13
2,950.26
2,265.28
yoy growth (%)
-86.81
-44.13
30.23
-9.36
Raw materials
-205.19
-1,609.04
-2,818.6
-2,115.43
As % of sales
94.4
97.62
95.53
93.38
Employee costs
-28.38
-56.54
-58.96
-58.11
As % of sales
13.05
3.43
1.99
2.56
Other costs
-67.77
-73.7
-85.17
-86.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.17
4.47
2.88
3.83
Operating profit
-83.98
-91.14
-12.46
4.77
OPM
-38.63
-5.53
-0.42
0.21
Depreciation
-4.03
-7.41
-4.44
-4.8
Interest expense
-49.5
-84.27
-112.69
-104.6
Other income
23.63
29.65
52.72
48.06
Profit before tax
-113.88
-153.18
-76.87
-56.56
Taxes
0
-63.55
-1.07
14.37
Tax rate
0
41.48
1.39
-25.4
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-113.88
-216.73
-77.94
-42.19
Exceptional items
-90.88
-101.71
-553.62
-320.19
Net profit
-204.76
-318.44
-631.57
-362.39
yoy growth (%)
-35.69
-49.57
74.27
93.47
NPM
-94.2
-19.32
-21.4
-15.99
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.