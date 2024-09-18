|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|18 Sep 2024
|24 May 2024
|38th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 18th September 2024 HCL Infosystems Limited has disclosed the proceeding og Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/09/2024) HCL Infosystems Limited uploaded Voting results along with Scrutinizer Report for the Annual General Meeting held on 18th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)
