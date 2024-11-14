Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

HCL INFOSYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval for the Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 Approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

HCL INFOSYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results of the Company on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Company has disclosed Quarterly results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 15 May 2024

HCL INFOSYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. the Company has disclosed the audited Financial Results of the Company on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter/financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which have been approved and taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company after recommendation of Accounts and Audit Committee held today i.e. 22nd May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024