HCL Infosystems Ltd Board Meeting

15.6
(3.11%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:59:42 AM

HCL Infosystems CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
HCL INFOSYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval for the Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 Approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
HCL INFOSYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results of the Company on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Company has disclosed Quarterly results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202415 May 2024
HCL INFOSYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. the Company has disclosed the audited Financial Results of the Company on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter/financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which have been approved and taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company after recommendation of Accounts and Audit Committee held today i.e. 22nd May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
HCL INFOSYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. The Board of Directors has approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023, duly reviewed and recommended by the Accounts and Audit Committee at the meeting held today i.e., 13th February, 2024. (As enclosed) The Board of Directors in the meeting held today considered re-appointment of Dr. Nikhil Sinha, ID The Board of Director in the meeting held today noted the retirement of Ms. Sangeeta Talwar and Mr. Kaushik Dutta. Their term will be over on 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

