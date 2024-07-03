Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹225.7
Prev. Close₹224.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,429.22
Day's High₹229.7
Day's Low₹206.65
52 Week's High₹326.8
52 Week's Low₹83.5
Book Value₹15.46
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,113.66
P/E367.54
EPS0.61
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
38.51
33.28
32
31.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
235.3
86.81
41.48
55.04
Net Worth
273.81
120.09
73.48
86.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
120.7
84.08
63.35
45.55
yoy growth (%)
43.54
32.72
39.05
172.99
Raw materials
-1.03
-0.7
-0.92
-13.09
As % of sales
0.85
0.83
1.45
28.75
Employee costs
-85.9
-61.71
-60.05
-25.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.37
-1.81
-16.93
-11.92
Depreciation
-8.89
-4.59
-4.73
-2.09
Tax paid
0
-0.03
-0.01
0
Working capital
-18.6
4.16
13.63
5.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.54
32.72
39.05
172.99
Op profit growth
165.45
-177.24
70.78
438.62
EBIT growth
111.84
-155.74
76.35
-1,114.53
Net profit growth
-391.03
-93.25
129.34
975.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
293.91
198.36
147.64
105.19
99.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
293.91
198.36
147.64
105.19
99.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.24
4.97
5.13
2.16
0.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
K Pradeep Chandra
Managing Director & CEO
Venkata Sudhakar Simhadri
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Damodar Rao Gummadapu
Independent Non Exe. Director
D G Prasad
Independent Non Exe. Director
Madhurika Nalluri Venkat
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajeev Krishnamoorthy
Non Executive Director
Naveed Ahmed Sherwani
Reports by Moschip Technologies Ltd
Summary
MosChip Technologies Limited was originally incorporated in 1999 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Moschip Semiconductor Technology Private Limited. The Company was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Moschip Semiconductor Technology Limited in 2001 and later on was changed to MosChip Technologies Limited on November 27, 2018. The Company is engaged in to business of development and manufacture of System on Chip (SOC) technologies and Internet on Things (IoT).MosChip Technologies is a fabless semiconductor and embedded design services Company and provides turn-key digital and mixed-signal ASICs, SerDes IP and embedded system design solutions. It specializes in product design and development services ranging from Chip Design to Systems Development. It works with globally acclaimed chip design companies in the areas of Aerospace, Defence, Consumer and Industrial applications. Over the past 2 decades, MosChip has developed and shipped millions of connectivity ICs.Apart from these, the Company masters the science behind ASIC/SoC/FPGA RTL design from idea to realization and deployment, ASIC turnkey solutions, IP design and integration. The spectrum of expertise includes chip design, verification, synthesis, STA, Physical design, SW/ FW development, PCB Board design, testing, silicon bring-up, protocol validation, certification, etc.A new design center at Noida commenced its commercial operations on 1st July,2001. Netmos Techno
Read More
The Moschip Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹215.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Moschip Technologies Ltd is ₹4113.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Moschip Technologies Ltd is 367.54 and 14.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Moschip Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Moschip Technologies Ltd is ₹83.5 and ₹326.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Moschip Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 83.97%, 3 Years at 34.74%, 1 Year at 126.46%, 6 Month at -22.52%, 3 Month at -1.95% and 1 Month at -3.67%.
