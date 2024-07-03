Summary

MosChip Technologies Limited was originally incorporated in 1999 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Moschip Semiconductor Technology Private Limited. The Company was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Moschip Semiconductor Technology Limited in 2001 and later on was changed to MosChip Technologies Limited on November 27, 2018. The Company is engaged in to business of development and manufacture of System on Chip (SOC) technologies and Internet on Things (IoT).MosChip Technologies is a fabless semiconductor and embedded design services Company and provides turn-key digital and mixed-signal ASICs, SerDes IP and embedded system design solutions. It specializes in product design and development services ranging from Chip Design to Systems Development. It works with globally acclaimed chip design companies in the areas of Aerospace, Defence, Consumer and Industrial applications. Over the past 2 decades, MosChip has developed and shipped millions of connectivity ICs.Apart from these, the Company masters the science behind ASIC/SoC/FPGA RTL design from idea to realization and deployment, ASIC turnkey solutions, IP design and integration. The spectrum of expertise includes chip design, verification, synthesis, STA, Physical design, SW/ FW development, PCB Board design, testing, silicon bring-up, protocol validation, certification, etc.A new design center at Noida commenced its commercial operations on 1st July,2001. Netmos Techno

