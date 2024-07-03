iifl-logo-icon 1
Moschip Technologies Ltd Share Price

215.5
(-3.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:21:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open225.7
  • Day's High229.7
  • 52 Wk High326.8
  • Prev. Close224.2
  • Day's Low206.65
  • 52 Wk Low 83.5
  • Turnover (lac)1,429.22
  • P/E367.54
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value15.46
  • EPS0.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,113.66
  • Div. Yield0
Moschip Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

225.7

Prev. Close

224.2

Turnover(Lac.)

1,429.22

Day's High

229.7

Day's Low

206.65

52 Week's High

326.8

52 Week's Low

83.5

Book Value

15.46

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,113.66

P/E

367.54

EPS

0.61

Divi. Yield

0

Moschip Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Moschip Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

View More

View More

Moschip Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.09%

Non-Promoter- 3.65%

Institutions: 3.64%

Non-Institutions: 50.15%

Custodian: 0.10%

Share Price

Moschip Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

38.51

33.28

32

31.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

235.3

86.81

41.48

55.04

Net Worth

273.81

120.09

73.48

86.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

120.7

84.08

63.35

45.55

yoy growth (%)

43.54

32.72

39.05

172.99

Raw materials

-1.03

-0.7

-0.92

-13.09

As % of sales

0.85

0.83

1.45

28.75

Employee costs

-85.9

-61.71

-60.05

-25.46

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.37

-1.81

-16.93

-11.92

Depreciation

-8.89

-4.59

-4.73

-2.09

Tax paid

0

-0.03

-0.01

0

Working capital

-18.6

4.16

13.63

5.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.54

32.72

39.05

172.99

Op profit growth

165.45

-177.24

70.78

438.62

EBIT growth

111.84

-155.74

76.35

-1,114.53

Net profit growth

-391.03

-93.25

129.34

975.65

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

293.91

198.36

147.64

105.19

99.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

293.91

198.36

147.64

105.19

99.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.24

4.97

5.13

2.16

0.96

Moschip Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Moschip Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

K Pradeep Chandra

Managing Director & CEO

Venkata Sudhakar Simhadri

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Damodar Rao Gummadapu

Independent Non Exe. Director

D G Prasad

Independent Non Exe. Director

Madhurika Nalluri Venkat

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajeev Krishnamoorthy

Non Executive Director

Naveed Ahmed Sherwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Moschip Technologies Ltd

Summary

MosChip Technologies Limited was originally incorporated in 1999 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Moschip Semiconductor Technology Private Limited. The Company was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Moschip Semiconductor Technology Limited in 2001 and later on was changed to MosChip Technologies Limited on November 27, 2018. The Company is engaged in to business of development and manufacture of System on Chip (SOC) technologies and Internet on Things (IoT).MosChip Technologies is a fabless semiconductor and embedded design services Company and provides turn-key digital and mixed-signal ASICs, SerDes IP and embedded system design solutions. It specializes in product design and development services ranging from Chip Design to Systems Development. It works with globally acclaimed chip design companies in the areas of Aerospace, Defence, Consumer and Industrial applications. Over the past 2 decades, MosChip has developed and shipped millions of connectivity ICs.Apart from these, the Company masters the science behind ASIC/SoC/FPGA RTL design from idea to realization and deployment, ASIC turnkey solutions, IP design and integration. The spectrum of expertise includes chip design, verification, synthesis, STA, Physical design, SW/ FW development, PCB Board design, testing, silicon bring-up, protocol validation, certification, etc.A new design center at Noida commenced its commercial operations on 1st July,2001. Netmos Techno
Company FAQs

What is the Moschip Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Moschip Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹215.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Moschip Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Moschip Technologies Ltd is ₹4113.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Moschip Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Moschip Technologies Ltd is 367.54 and 14.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Moschip Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Moschip Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Moschip Technologies Ltd is ₹83.5 and ₹326.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Moschip Technologies Ltd?

Moschip Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 83.97%, 3 Years at 34.74%, 1 Year at 126.46%, 6 Month at -22.52%, 3 Month at -1.95% and 1 Month at -3.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Moschip Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Moschip Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.10 %
Institutions - 3.64 %
Public - 50.16 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

