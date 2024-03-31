Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of MosChip Technologies Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes forming part of Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘the Financials Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (‘Ind AS) as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the State of Affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters:

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Revenue Recognition Our audit procedures includes: Revenue of the Company is mainly from information Technology services comprising software development, consulting, and related services. Revenue from these contracts are recognised over a period of time in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115, Revenue from contracts with customers. • Obtaining an understanding of the systems, processes and controls for evaluation of fixed price contracts to identify distinct performance obligations and recognition of revenue. Due to nature of contracts, revenue recognition involves usage of percentage of completion method, which is determined by survey of work performed, which involves significant judgements, identification of contractual obligations and the Companys right to receive payments for performance completed till date, change in scope and the consequential revised price contract price and recognition of the liability for loss making contract/onerous obligations. • Evaluation of design and operating effectiveness of internal controls relating to recording of the contract value, determining the transaction price, allocation of consideration to performance obligations, measurement of efforts incurred and process around estimation of efforts required to complete the performance obligations and the most appropriate method to recognise revenue. Accordingly, revenue recognition involves aforesaid significant judgement and estimation. Hence, we determine this to be a key audit matter. Refer note 2.10 to the Financial Statements. • We selected a sample of contracts with customers and performed the following procedures: • Evaluated the identification of performance obligation. • Considered the terms of the contracts to determine the transaction price, including adjustments for any sums payable to the customer; • Determined if the Companys evaluation of the method used for recognition of revenue is appropriate. • Tested the Companys calculation of efforts incurred, estimation of contract efforts including estimation of onerous obligation, through a retrospective review of efforts incurred with estimated efforts. • Assessed the appropriateness of the related disclosures in the Financial Statements.

2. Goodwill on business acquisition: We carried out the following audit procedures: As detailed in the Note 42 to the Financial Statements the company carries a Goodwill of 5,511.00 lakhs as at 31 March, 2024. • Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the Companys controls in assessing the recoverable value of goodwill. This Goodwill was recognised on acquisitions over a period, in terms of Ind AS 103 Business Combinations. The Carrying values of the Goodwill are based on the present value of future cash inflows and there exists a risk of impairment if cash flows are not in line with projections. • Assessed the Companys methodology applied in determining the CGUs to which these assets are allocated. As per Ind AS 36, ‘Impairment of Assets, the goodwill acquired in business combination shall be tested annually for impairment. For the purpose of impairment testing, goodwill acquired in a business combination shall, from the acquisition date, be allocated to each of the acquirers cash-generating units (CGU) or groups of cash-generating units, that is expected to benefit from the synergies of the combination, irrespective of whether other assets or liabilities of the acquiree are assigned to those units or groups of units. Valuation of goodwill subject to management • Tested the estimated recoverable value of these assets and assessed the methodologies used by management in deriving the recoverable value and tested the significant assumptions and the underlying data used by the Company in its analysis. assessment of recoverable amount being higher of (i) fair value less costs to sell and (ii) value in use, involving significant judgement and are based on number of variables and estimates including projection of future sales, operating costs and profit margins; appropriate discount rate and terminal value growth rate; and probability of success in applying discounted cashflow valuation methodology. • Where management has used an independent valuer, evaluated the independent valuers competence, capabilities and objectivity, and assessing the valuation methodology used by the independent valuer to estimate the fair value of investments. The assessment of impairment involves significant degree of management judgements and estimates. The management has concluded that the recoverable amount of CGU is higher than its carrying amount and accordingly, no impairment provisions has been recorded as at 31 March 2024. Accordingly, we determined impairment of such goodwill arising from business combination as Key Audit Matter for the current year audit. • Compared the significant assumptions to current industry, market and economic trends andrelatedCompanys historical data. • Performed sensitivity analyse of the significant assumptions to evaluate the potential change in the recoverable values of these assets resulting from hypothetical changes in underlying assumptions. • Assessed and validated the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made by the management in the Financial Statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and sustainable Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, but does not include the Consolidated Financial Statements and Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Managementand those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the Financial Position, Financial Performance, including Other Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity and Cash Flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standard(‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Actand other accounting principle generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management and Board of Directorsare responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors of the company are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section(11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in ‘Annexure-A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over with reference Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure-B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and the operating effectiveness of the Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014(as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements.

Refer Note.33to the Financial Statements.

ii. The Company didnt have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There are no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) by the Company as no dividends are declared by the Company. Hence there are no delays in transfer of amounts to IEPF.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend is declared or paid during the year by the Company and accordingly, compliance with section 123 of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility as per Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 we report that the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023 and reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

Annexure ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of MosChip Technologies Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets:

a. A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment, and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets are verified on annual basis, in our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, all property, plant and equipment were physically verified during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us, and based our examination of records, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. The Company is not holding any immovable properties other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee.Accordingly clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year under review.

d. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at31 March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988(as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a. The Company holds inventories and as per annual verification policy, the inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. The Company has maintained proper records of inventories. There were no material discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stock and the book records.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets.In our opinion, the monthly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit from the financial institutions.

Also refer Note 45 additional regulatory information to Standalone Financial Statements.

iii. a. The Company has, during the year, provided loans or advances in the nature of loans to its subsidiary. The aggregate amount granted during the year and balances outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loan to subsidiaries and to parties other than subsidiaries, Joint ventures and associates are as per the details given below:

Particulars in Lakhs Aggregate amount granted during the year. -Subsidiaries 86.48 -Others - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: -Subsidiaries 333.86 -Others -

The Company has not provided any corporate guarantee or offered security during the year.

b. In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest based on the information and explanation provided by the Company.

c. In respect of loan granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal is not stipulated and payment of interest has been stipulated and receipts of interest have generally been regular as per stipulation.

d. In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the Balance Sheet date for more than 90 days.

e. No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f. The details of loan granted, either repayable on demand or without specifying any term of repayment, are given below:

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Repayable on demand - - - No items or repayments terms are specified - - 333.86 Total - 333.86 Percentage of the total loans granted 100%

The above loan is included in Note 13 and 34 to the Financial Statements.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts during the year as per provisions of Section 73 or 76 of the Act and relevant Rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a. According to the information and explanation given to us by the Company and records of the Company examined by us,the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales tax, Service tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees StateInsurance, Income tax, Sales tax, Service tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31 March 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Nature of Statue Nature of dues Forum where the dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount in lakhs The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals) AY 2019-20 1,057.93

viii. There wereno transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43 of 1961).

ix. a. According to the information and explanation given to us by the company and records examined by us,the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year. Accordingly, Clause 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. The Company has not obtained any term loan during the year.Hence reporting on end-use is not applicable.

Accordingly reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d. According to the information and explanation given to us by the Company and based on the procedures performed by us and on overall examination of Financial Statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purpose of the Company.

e. According to the information and explanation given to us by the Company and on overall examination of Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associate or Joint ventures.

f. According to the information and explanation given to us by the Company and based on the procedures performed by us, we report thatthe Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. a. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. During the year, the Company has made preferential allotment of 1,67,22,598 equity shares (fully paid) and also 48,46,412 equity shares to employees as part of ESOP Scheme, and the Company has complied with requirements of section 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the funds have been used for the purpose for which they were raised.

xi. a. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

b. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year. Accordingly, Clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as prescribed under Section 406 of the Act and Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, and according to the information given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

xiv. a. In our opinion and according to the information given to us, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit report for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a)& (b) of the Order is not applicable.

b. In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) &(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding the financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xviii) is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. a. According to the information and explanation given to us by the Company and on verification of records,there is no requirement for transfer of any unspent balance on other than ongoing project to a special account within a period of six months of expiry of financial year as per section 135(5) of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) of the Order is not applicable for this year.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us by the Company and on verification of records, there is no requirement of transfer of unspent amount pursuant to any ongoing project to a special account in compliance of the provisions of section 135(5) of the Act.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year under review.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of MosChip Technologies Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements of MosChip Technologies Limited (‘the Company) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal Financial Controls based on the internal control with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate Internal Financial Controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the Orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal Financial Control system with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of Internal Financial Controls over to financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A Companys Internal Financial Control with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the Internal Financial Control with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.