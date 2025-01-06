Moschip Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.37
-1.81
-16.93
-11.92
Depreciation
-8.89
-4.59
-4.73
-2.09
Tax paid
0
-0.03
-0.01
0
Working capital
-18.6
4.16
13.63
5.59
Other operating items
Operating
-22.12
-2.28
-8.04
-8.43
Capital expenditure
28.8
-1.8
28.12
39.2
Free cash flow
6.67
-4.08
20.07
30.76
Equity raised
91.58
114.03
107.23
50.69
Investing
-5.68
0
28.11
-21.3
Financing
125.61
118.49
114.35
59.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
218.19
228.44
269.76
119.23
