Moschip Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

209.15
(-6.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Moschip Tech. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.37

-1.81

-16.93

-11.92

Depreciation

-8.89

-4.59

-4.73

-2.09

Tax paid

0

-0.03

-0.01

0

Working capital

-18.6

4.16

13.63

5.59

Other operating items

Operating

-22.12

-2.28

-8.04

-8.43

Capital expenditure

28.8

-1.8

28.12

39.2

Free cash flow

6.67

-4.08

20.07

30.76

Equity raised

91.58

114.03

107.23

50.69

Investing

-5.68

0

28.11

-21.3

Financing

125.61

118.49

114.35

59.07

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

218.19

228.44

269.76

119.23

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

