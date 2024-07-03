Moschip Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
218.49
144.52
110.23
75.02
75.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
218.49
144.52
110.23
75.02
75.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.65
4.81
4.57
2
0.84
Total Income
221.14
149.33
114.8
77.03
76.59
Total Expenditure
191.48
125.65
93.39
71.8
87.88
PBIDT
29.66
23.67
21.41
5.23
-11.29
Interest
4.55
6.2
6.51
6.47
3.88
PBDT
25.1
17.47
14.9
-1.24
-15.17
Depreciation
15.36
12.75
9.45
6.76
6.84
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.72
0.06
0.01
0.01
0.15
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0.25
Reported Profit After Tax
9.02
4.66
5.44
-8.01
-22.4
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.02
4.66
5.44
-8.01
-22.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
9.02
4.66
5.44
-8.01
-22.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.51
0.29
0.34
-0.51
-1.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
37.51
33.19
31.82
31.56
31.55
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.57
16.37
19.42
6.97
-14.9
PBDTM(%)
11.48
12.08
13.51
-1.65
-20.02
PATM(%)
4.12
3.22
4.93
-10.67
-29.57
