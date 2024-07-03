iifl-logo-icon 1
Moschip Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

213.5
(-0.51%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

218.49

144.52

110.23

75.02

75.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

218.49

144.52

110.23

75.02

75.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.65

4.81

4.57

2

0.84

Total Income

221.14

149.33

114.8

77.03

76.59

Total Expenditure

191.48

125.65

93.39

71.8

87.88

PBIDT

29.66

23.67

21.41

5.23

-11.29

Interest

4.55

6.2

6.51

6.47

3.88

PBDT

25.1

17.47

14.9

-1.24

-15.17

Depreciation

15.36

12.75

9.45

6.76

6.84

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.72

0.06

0.01

0.01

0.15

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0.25

Reported Profit After Tax

9.02

4.66

5.44

-8.01

-22.4

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

9.02

4.66

5.44

-8.01

-22.4

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

9.02

4.66

5.44

-8.01

-22.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.51

0.29

0.34

-0.51

-1.42

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

37.51

33.19

31.82

31.56

31.55

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.57

16.37

19.42

6.97

-14.9

PBDTM(%)

11.48

12.08

13.51

-1.65

-20.02

PATM(%)

4.12

3.22

4.93

-10.67

-29.57

QUICKLINKS FOR Moschip Technologies Ltd

