|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.91
164.06
601.27
-10.51
Op profit growth
-145.9
-10,519.26
-101.63
299.24
EBIT growth
-97.71
-1,418.44
-119.4
269.3
Net profit growth
-80.11
-4,013.31
-109.84
157.33
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.59
-15.21
0.38
-164.92
EBIT margin
-0.49
-22.85
4.57
-165.46
Net profit margin
-8.69
-46.32
3.12
-222.58
RoCE
-0.43
-22.66
4.47
-320.38
RoNW
-3.97
-21.64
2.98
16.28
RoA
-1.9
-11.48
0.76
-108.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.58
-2.92
0.09
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.16
-3.51
0.07
-2.63
Book value per share
3.35
3.94
3.52
-5.28
Valuation ratios
P/E
-39.39
-2.39
511.66
0
P/CEPS
-19.66
-1.99
623.77
-3.4
P/B
6.81
1.77
13.06
-1.69
EV/EBIDTA
48.26
-12.72
305
-7.65
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.68
-1.47
56.79
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
109.38
80.07
81.41
72.13
Inventory days
8.57
15.26
51.82
418.86
Creditor days
-79.66
-48.7
-53.09
-78.73
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.06
3.56
-0.88
2.89
Net debt / equity
1.07
0.94
0.62
-1.04
Net debt / op. profit
8.23
-3.9
190.21
-2.87
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-3.56
-12.85
-20.77
-0.87
Employee costs
-69.66
-78.61
-50.97
-120.69
Other costs
-20.17
-23.73
-27.86
-143.35
