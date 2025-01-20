iifl-logo-icon 1
Moschip Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

209.95
(0.72%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:15:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.91

164.06

601.27

-10.51

Op profit growth

-145.9

-10,519.26

-101.63

299.24

EBIT growth

-97.71

-1,418.44

-119.4

269.3

Net profit growth

-80.11

-4,013.31

-109.84

157.33

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.59

-15.21

0.38

-164.92

EBIT margin

-0.49

-22.85

4.57

-165.46

Net profit margin

-8.69

-46.32

3.12

-222.58

RoCE

-0.43

-22.66

4.47

-320.38

RoNW

-3.97

-21.64

2.98

16.28

RoA

-1.9

-11.48

0.76

-108.13

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.58

-2.92

0.09

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.16

-3.51

0.07

-2.63

Book value per share

3.35

3.94

3.52

-5.28

Valuation ratios

P/E

-39.39

-2.39

511.66

0

P/CEPS

-19.66

-1.99

623.77

-3.4

P/B

6.81

1.77

13.06

-1.69

EV/EBIDTA

48.26

-12.72

305

-7.65

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.68

-1.47

56.79

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

109.38

80.07

81.41

72.13

Inventory days

8.57

15.26

51.82

418.86

Creditor days

-79.66

-48.7

-53.09

-78.73

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.06

3.56

-0.88

2.89

Net debt / equity

1.07

0.94

0.62

-1.04

Net debt / op. profit

8.23

-3.9

190.21

-2.87

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-3.56

-12.85

-20.77

-0.87

Employee costs

-69.66

-78.61

-50.97

-120.69

Other costs

-20.17

-23.73

-27.86

-143.35

