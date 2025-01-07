iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Moschip Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

215.7
(3.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Moschip Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

120.7

84.08

63.35

45.55

yoy growth (%)

43.54

32.72

39.05

172.99

Raw materials

-1.03

-0.7

-0.92

-13.09

As % of sales

0.85

0.83

1.45

28.75

Employee costs

-85.9

-61.71

-60.05

-25.46

As % of sales

71.16

73.39

94.8

55.88

Other costs

-13.2

-13.92

-12.39

-12.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.94

16.56

19.56

28.24

Operating profit

20.55

7.74

-10.02

-5.87

OPM

17.03

9.21

-15.82

-12.88

Depreciation

-8.89

-4.59

-4.73

-2.09

Interest expense

-8.42

-8.32

-5.24

-5.29

Other income

2.13

3.36

3.07

1.34

Profit before tax

5.37

-1.81

-16.93

-11.92

Taxes

0

-0.03

-0.01

0

Tax rate

0

1.72

0.08

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.37

-1.84

-16.94

-11.92

Exceptional items

0

0

-10.39

0

Net profit

5.37

-1.84

-27.34

-11.92

yoy growth (%)

-391.03

-93.25

129.34

975.65

NPM

4.44

-2.19

-43.15

-26.16

Moschip Tech. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Moschip Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.