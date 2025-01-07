Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
120.7
84.08
63.35
45.55
yoy growth (%)
43.54
32.72
39.05
172.99
Raw materials
-1.03
-0.7
-0.92
-13.09
As % of sales
0.85
0.83
1.45
28.75
Employee costs
-85.9
-61.71
-60.05
-25.46
As % of sales
71.16
73.39
94.8
55.88
Other costs
-13.2
-13.92
-12.39
-12.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.94
16.56
19.56
28.24
Operating profit
20.55
7.74
-10.02
-5.87
OPM
17.03
9.21
-15.82
-12.88
Depreciation
-8.89
-4.59
-4.73
-2.09
Interest expense
-8.42
-8.32
-5.24
-5.29
Other income
2.13
3.36
3.07
1.34
Profit before tax
5.37
-1.81
-16.93
-11.92
Taxes
0
-0.03
-0.01
0
Tax rate
0
1.72
0.08
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.37
-1.84
-16.94
-11.92
Exceptional items
0
0
-10.39
0
Net profit
5.37
-1.84
-27.34
-11.92
yoy growth (%)
-391.03
-93.25
129.34
975.65
NPM
4.44
-2.19
-43.15
-26.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.