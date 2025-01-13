Moschip Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
38.51
33.28
32
31.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
235.3
86.81
41.48
55.04
Net Worth
273.81
120.09
73.48
86.6
Minority Interest
Debt
60.35
66.2
67.62
59.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
334.16
186.29
141.1
146.05
Fixed Assets
86.5
87.34
70.91
50.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
159.45
25.27
28.21
33.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
72.32
62.3
41.36
58.85
Inventories
0.8
1.08
1.89
0
Inventory Days
5.71
0
Sundry Debtors
82.94
68.28
47.04
45.37
Debtor Days
142.24
196.94
Other Current Assets
20.91
18.94
18.8
43.68
Sundry Creditors
-9.39
-10.67
-12.3
-14.4
Creditor Days
37.19
62.5
Other Current Liabilities
-22.94
-15.33
-14.07
-15.8
Cash
15.88
11.38
0.62
2.4
Total Assets
334.15
186.29
141.1
146.06
