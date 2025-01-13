iifl-logo-icon 1
Moschip Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

201.3
(-1.49%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:25:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

38.51

33.28

32

31.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

235.3

86.81

41.48

55.04

Net Worth

273.81

120.09

73.48

86.6

Minority Interest

Debt

60.35

66.2

67.62

59.45

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

334.16

186.29

141.1

146.05

Fixed Assets

86.5

87.34

70.91

50.92

Intangible Assets

Investments

159.45

25.27

28.21

33.89

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

72.32

62.3

41.36

58.85

Inventories

0.8

1.08

1.89

0

Inventory Days

5.71

0

Sundry Debtors

82.94

68.28

47.04

45.37

Debtor Days

142.24

196.94

Other Current Assets

20.91

18.94

18.8

43.68

Sundry Creditors

-9.39

-10.67

-12.3

-14.4

Creditor Days

37.19

62.5

Other Current Liabilities

-22.94

-15.33

-14.07

-15.8

Cash

15.88

11.38

0.62

2.4

Total Assets

334.15

186.29

141.1

146.06

