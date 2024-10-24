|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|Moschip Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Declaration of unaudited Financial results for the quarter & half year ended 30-September-2024. Outcome of Board Meeting - Submission of unaudited financial results for the quarter & half year ended 30-Sep-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 05-Septemeber-2024
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2024
|14 Jul 2024
|Moschip Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting on 22-July-2024 for declaration of un-audited financial results for the Quarter ended 30-June-2024. Outcome of Board Meeting - Declaration of unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended 30-June-2024 Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30-June-2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Moschip Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 06-May-2024 for declaration of Audited Financial Results for the Year ended 2023-2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 06-May-2024 - Declaration of Audited Financial results for Quarter & Year ended 31-March-2024 Re-appointment of Mrs. Madhurika Nalluri Venkat as an Independent Director for second term of 05 years w.e.f. 13-August-2024. Allotment of 24,60,500 ESOPS to the eligible employees of the Company Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Year ended 31-March-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Jan 2024
|9 Jan 2024
|Moschip Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting on 17-Jan-2024 to consider the financial results for the quarter ended 31-Dec-2023. Outcome of Board Meeting - Submission of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31-Dec-2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31-December-2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2024)
