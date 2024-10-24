Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Moschip Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Declaration of unaudited Financial results for the quarter & half year ended 30-September-2024. Outcome of Board Meeting - Submission of unaudited financial results for the quarter & half year ended 30-Sep-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 05-Septemeber-2024

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 14 Jul 2024

Moschip Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting on 22-July-2024 for declaration of un-audited financial results for the Quarter ended 30-June-2024. Outcome of Board Meeting - Declaration of unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended 30-June-2024 Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30-June-2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Moschip Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 06-May-2024 for declaration of Audited Financial Results for the Year ended 2023-2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 06-May-2024 - Declaration of Audited Financial results for Quarter & Year ended 31-March-2024 Re-appointment of Mrs. Madhurika Nalluri Venkat as an Independent Director for second term of 05 years w.e.f. 13-August-2024. Allotment of 24,60,500 ESOPS to the eligible employees of the Company Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Year ended 31-March-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 9 Jan 2024