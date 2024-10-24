iifl-logo-icon 1
Moschip Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

201.45
(1.41%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:51:00 PM

Moschip Tech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
Moschip Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Declaration of unaudited Financial results for the quarter & half year ended 30-September-2024. Outcome of Board Meeting - Submission of unaudited financial results for the quarter & half year ended 30-Sep-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 05-Septemeber-2024
Board Meeting22 Jul 202414 Jul 2024
Moschip Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting on 22-July-2024 for declaration of un-audited financial results for the Quarter ended 30-June-2024. Outcome of Board Meeting - Declaration of unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended 30-June-2024 Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30-June-2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
Board Meeting6 May 202429 Apr 2024
Moschip Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 06-May-2024 for declaration of Audited Financial Results for the Year ended 2023-2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 06-May-2024 - Declaration of Audited Financial results for Quarter & Year ended 31-March-2024 Re-appointment of Mrs. Madhurika Nalluri Venkat as an Independent Director for second term of 05 years w.e.f. 13-August-2024. Allotment of 24,60,500 ESOPS to the eligible employees of the Company Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Year ended 31-March-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024)
Board Meeting17 Jan 20249 Jan 2024
Moschip Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting on 17-Jan-2024 to consider the financial results for the quarter ended 31-Dec-2023. Outcome of Board Meeting - Submission of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31-Dec-2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31-December-2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2024)

