|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|6 May 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 06-May-2024 - Declaration of Audited Financial results for Quarter & Year ended 31-March-2024 MosChip EGM rescheduled to he held on Friday, 05-July-2024 at 04.00 p.m. through video conference facility. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/06/2024) Summary of the proceedings of EGM held today i.e. Friday 05-July-2024 at 04.00 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.