Moschip Technologies Ltd Summary

MosChip Technologies Limited was originally incorporated in 1999 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Moschip Semiconductor Technology Private Limited. The Company was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Moschip Semiconductor Technology Limited in 2001 and later on was changed to MosChip Technologies Limited on November 27, 2018. The Company is engaged in to business of development and manufacture of System on Chip (SOC) technologies and Internet on Things (IoT).MosChip Technologies is a fabless semiconductor and embedded design services Company and provides turn-key digital and mixed-signal ASICs, SerDes IP and embedded system design solutions. It specializes in product design and development services ranging from Chip Design to Systems Development. It works with globally acclaimed chip design companies in the areas of Aerospace, Defence, Consumer and Industrial applications. Over the past 2 decades, MosChip has developed and shipped millions of connectivity ICs.Apart from these, the Company masters the science behind ASIC/SoC/FPGA RTL design from idea to realization and deployment, ASIC turnkey solutions, IP design and integration. The spectrum of expertise includes chip design, verification, synthesis, STA, Physical design, SW/ FW development, PCB Board design, testing, silicon bring-up, protocol validation, certification, etc.A new design center at Noida commenced its commercial operations on 1st July,2001. Netmos Technology Inc has now become a 100% subsidiary of Moschip Semiconductor Technology Ltd.The total Equity Share Capital of the Company as at 31st March 2001 is Rs.10.50 crores consisting of 1,05,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each. Subsequent to this,the name of the company was changed to MosChip Semiconductor Technology USA.During 2002-03 the company made a preferential allotment of 31,60,000 equity shares and 12,36,000 equity shares of Rs.10 each and at a premium of Rs.20 and Rs.23 per share. Subsequent to this the paid up capital has been increased to 2,32,21,770 shares. The company is planning to amalgamted the California based ASIC design company viz Verasity Technologies Inc USA.The same has been approved by the shareholders and the petition has been filed in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh.A Scheme of Amalgamation between Verasity Technologies, Inc and Company was approved by the shareholders in the Court Convened Meeting held on 28 April 2003 and sanctioned by the Honble High Court of Andhra Pradesh as per order dated 13 August 2003, and the assets and liabilities of Verasity Technologies, Inc were transferred to and vested in the Company with effect from 1 January 2003.During the year 2004, the operations of Noida Unit were transferred to have a better management control, which completed in Jun04.During 2005-06, the Company carried its operations in India through its 100% Export Oriented Unit, registered with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Hyderabad. MosChip Semiconductor Technology Pte. Ltd., Singapore (MosChip, Singapore) the wholly owned subsidiary was incorporated during the financial year 2011-12. First Pass Semiconductors Private Limited and GigaCom Semiconductor Private Limited amalgamated with Company on 03rd December, 2019 and 05th December, 2019, through Scheme of Amalgamation which became effective from 1st April, 2018, the Appointed date. During financial year 2019-20, GigaCom Semiconductor LLC merged with Companys subsidiary, MosChip Technologies USA. During 2021-22, Maven Systems Private Limited, the Wholly Owned Subsidiary merged with the Company effective from 1 April 2021 and resulting to merger, all the assets and liabilities and reserves were transferred and vested in MosChip.The Company in 2023, acquired 100% stake of Softnautics Inc., a California based company with a focus on Product Engineering Solutions in Embedded, FPGA and VLSI and it became a wholly owned subsidiary Company effective June 7, 2023. In 2024, Company was particularly marked by two critical launches - CDAC HPC processor Aum and Smart Energy Meter IC under the DLI Scheme. The Aum Processor project was strong enough in delivering complex SoCs for high-performance computing applications. The Smart Energy Meter IC taken up made the Company self reliant and a global hub for semiconductor industry supply chain.