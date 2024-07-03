Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹196
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.86
Day's High₹196
Day's Low₹192.2
52 Week's High₹355.75
52 Week's Low₹158
Book Value₹206.01
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)191.72
P/E61.51
EPS3.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2
2
2
2.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
202.02
198.85
181.1
190.14
Net Worth
204.02
200.85
183.1
192.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
90.92
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-39.32
Raw materials
0
0
0
-74.38
As % of sales
0
0
0
81.81
Employee costs
0
0
-6.27
-21.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
19.58
13.48
Depreciation
0
0
-1.37
-3.26
Tax paid
0
0
-9.63
-0.27
Working capital
-10.34
-43.31
-5.55
-23.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-39.32
Op profit growth
0
-100
-54.33
-3.93
EBIT growth
0
-100
45.61
-327.51
Net profit growth
0
-100
-66.8
-730.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
209.18
163.05
79.5
70.27
75.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
209.18
163.05
79.5
70.27
75.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.76
22.2
0.93
2.62
0.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
K R Naik
Independent Director
Pankaj Baliga
Independent Director
K M Gaonkar
Independent Director
Pradeep Rane
Independent Director
Bhanubhai Patel
Executive Director
Arati Naik
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
K G Prabhu
Reports by Smartlink Holdings Ltd
Summary
Smartlink Holdings Ltd (Formerly known Smartlink Network Systems Limited) incorporated in Goa in March, 1993 was in the Networking Products line business for more than three decades and involved in sourcing, manufacturing, sales, marketing and support, etc. The Company undertook a restructuring exercise and now has three independent subsidiaries, namely, Digisol Systems Ltd., Synegra EMS Ltd. and Telesmart SCS Ltd. to grow the businesses in a focused manner using its expertise of over three decades. The Company is presently an NBFC with assets and cash investments which includes investment in the three subsidiary companies.The company started its software development activity in Goa in Feb. 2000 and had set up centers at Bangalore and New Bombay. The software engineers of the company are trained at D-Link Corporation, Taiwan in specialized software for the Networking field. The company intends to penetrate the Specialized Software Segment, a major one in the Networking and Communication Field. D-Link Corporation holds a dominant position in the Broadband space globally. It s a technology and market leader in the Broadband CPE space worldwide. It has became the worlds first company to design, develop and commercially deploy the ADSL 2+ technology Broadband modern cum router. It also introduced the Wireless Media player which creates a seamless connection between computers ans consumer electronics in the year 2004-05.CRN Survey 2004 has recognised D-link as the most Admired Net
Read More
The Smartlink Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹192.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Smartlink Holdings Ltd is ₹191.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Smartlink Holdings Ltd is 61.51 and 0.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Smartlink Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Smartlink Holdings Ltd is ₹158 and ₹355.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Smartlink Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.97%, 3 Years at -6.82%, 1 Year at 9.53%, 6 Month at -33.38%, 3 Month at -27.61% and 1 Month at -10.65%.
