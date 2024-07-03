Summary

Smartlink Holdings Ltd (Formerly known Smartlink Network Systems Limited) incorporated in Goa in March, 1993 was in the Networking Products line business for more than three decades and involved in sourcing, manufacturing, sales, marketing and support, etc. The Company undertook a restructuring exercise and now has three independent subsidiaries, namely, Digisol Systems Ltd., Synegra EMS Ltd. and Telesmart SCS Ltd. to grow the businesses in a focused manner using its expertise of over three decades. The Company is presently an NBFC with assets and cash investments which includes investment in the three subsidiary companies.The company started its software development activity in Goa in Feb. 2000 and had set up centers at Bangalore and New Bombay. The software engineers of the company are trained at D-Link Corporation, Taiwan in specialized software for the Networking field. The company intends to penetrate the Specialized Software Segment, a major one in the Networking and Communication Field. D-Link Corporation holds a dominant position in the Broadband space globally. It s a technology and market leader in the Broadband CPE space worldwide. It has became the worlds first company to design, develop and commercially deploy the ADSL 2+ technology Broadband modern cum router. It also introduced the Wireless Media player which creates a seamless connection between computers ans consumer electronics in the year 2004-05.CRN Survey 2004 has recognised D-link as the most Admired Net

