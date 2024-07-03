iifl-logo-icon 1
Smartlink Holdings Ltd Share Price

192.2
(-1.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:16:05 PM

  • Open0
  • Day's High196
  • 52 Wk High355.75
  • Prev. Close196
  • Day's Low192.2
  • 52 Wk Low 158
  • Turnover (lac)1.86
  • P/E61.51
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value206.01
  • EPS3.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)191.72
  • Div. Yield0
Smartlink Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0

Prev. Close

196

Turnover(Lac.)

1.86

Day's High

196

Day's Low

192.2

52 Week's High

355.75

52 Week's Low

158

Book Value

206.01

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

191.72

P/E

61.51

EPS

3.17

Divi. Yield

0

Smartlink Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

24 Oct 2024

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

15 Jul 2024

BookCloser

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2024

Smartlink Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Smartlink Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.84%

Non-Promoter- 1.32%

Institutions: 1.32%

Non-Institutions: 25.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Smartlink Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2

2

2

2.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

202.02

198.85

181.1

190.14

Net Worth

204.02

200.85

183.1

192.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

90.92

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-39.32

Raw materials

0

0

0

-74.38

As % of sales

0

0

0

81.81

Employee costs

0

0

-6.27

-21.95

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

19.58

13.48

Depreciation

0

0

-1.37

-3.26

Tax paid

0

0

-9.63

-0.27

Working capital

-10.34

-43.31

-5.55

-23.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-39.32

Op profit growth

0

-100

-54.33

-3.93

EBIT growth

0

-100

45.61

-327.51

Net profit growth

0

-100

-66.8

-730.98

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

209.18

163.05

79.5

70.27

75.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

209.18

163.05

79.5

70.27

75.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.76

22.2

0.93

2.62

0.58

Smartlink Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Smartlink Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

K R Naik

Independent Director

Pankaj Baliga

Independent Director

K M Gaonkar

Independent Director

Pradeep Rane

Independent Director

Bhanubhai Patel

Executive Director

Arati Naik

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

K G Prabhu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Smartlink Holdings Ltd

Summary

Smartlink Holdings Ltd (Formerly known Smartlink Network Systems Limited) incorporated in Goa in March, 1993 was in the Networking Products line business for more than three decades and involved in sourcing, manufacturing, sales, marketing and support, etc. The Company undertook a restructuring exercise and now has three independent subsidiaries, namely, Digisol Systems Ltd., Synegra EMS Ltd. and Telesmart SCS Ltd. to grow the businesses in a focused manner using its expertise of over three decades. The Company is presently an NBFC with assets and cash investments which includes investment in the three subsidiary companies.The company started its software development activity in Goa in Feb. 2000 and had set up centers at Bangalore and New Bombay. The software engineers of the company are trained at D-Link Corporation, Taiwan in specialized software for the Networking field. The company intends to penetrate the Specialized Software Segment, a major one in the Networking and Communication Field. D-Link Corporation holds a dominant position in the Broadband space globally. It s a technology and market leader in the Broadband CPE space worldwide. It has became the worlds first company to design, develop and commercially deploy the ADSL 2+ technology Broadband modern cum router. It also introduced the Wireless Media player which creates a seamless connection between computers ans consumer electronics in the year 2004-05.CRN Survey 2004 has recognised D-link as the most Admired Net
Company FAQs

What is the Smartlink Holdings Ltd share price today?

The Smartlink Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹192.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Smartlink Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Smartlink Holdings Ltd is ₹191.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Smartlink Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Smartlink Holdings Ltd is 61.51 and 0.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Smartlink Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Smartlink Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Smartlink Holdings Ltd is ₹158 and ₹355.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Smartlink Holdings Ltd?

Smartlink Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.97%, 3 Years at -6.82%, 1 Year at 9.53%, 6 Month at -33.38%, 3 Month at -27.61% and 1 Month at -10.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Smartlink Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Smartlink Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.84 %
Institutions - 1.33 %
Public - 25.83 %

