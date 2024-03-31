TO THE MEMBERS OF SMARTLINK HOLDINGS LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Smartlink Holdings Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Notes 63 to the Standalone Financial Statements in respect of a scheme of Amalgamation ("the Scheme") pursuant to Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 of Synegra EMS Limited, subsidiary company with the Company, subject to the requisite statutory and regulatory approvals. The appointed date for the Scheme shall be April 01, 2024. On the Scheme becoming effective and with effect from the Appointed date, the account for the Amalgamation will be done as per the "Appendix C" of Ind AS 103 - Business Combinations.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 (current period). These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

1. Valuation of Investments in Bonds and Mutual Funds Refer Note 10 to the standalone Financial Statements.

As at March 2024, the Company has investments of Rs. 11,357.29 Lakhs in mutual funds and bonds which constitutes about 53.68% of the total assets of the company. During the year, the Company has recognised Rs. 440.93 Lakhs as fair value gain in the statement of Profit and Loss as per the requirements of Ind AS 109 "Financial Instruments".

Due to significance of amount involved, we have considered this as Key Audit Matter.

Our audit procedures to assess the Valuation of Investment in Bonds and Mutual Funds included the following: -

• Obtained an understanding and assessed the design, implementation and testing of the operating effectiveness of internal controls over the existence, valuation and classification, in mutual funds and bonds.

• Verified the de-mat account and statement of holdings to confirm the existence and accuracy of Bonds as at March 31,2024.

• Verified the confirmations from Fund Houses and statements of holdings to confirm existence and accuracy of investments in Mutual Funds as

on March 31,2024.

• In respect of investments in mutual funds which are fair valued through profit or loss, performed independent price checks based on confirmation and statement of Net Asset Value (NAV) from mutual funds houses.

• In respect of investments in bonds which are valued at amortised cost, verified the deal sheets and computation of interest accrued.

• Evaluated the basis of classification of investments into the various categories of financial instruments.

• Verified the completeness and accuracy of the disclosures.

2. Impairment of Investment in subsidiaries Refer Note 10 in standalone financial statements.

The Company has investments in subsidiaries at a gross value of Rs. 7,051.09 lakhs as on March 31, 2024. These investments are valued at cost less provision for impairment.

As at March 31,2024, the Company has cumulative provision of Rs. 1,790.21 lakhs for impairment on investments in subsidiaries.

Due to significance of the above matter and involvement of the management judgement, we have considered this as a key audit matter.

Our audit procedures to assess the impairment of investment in subsidiaries included the following:

• Obtained an understanding and assessed the design, implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls over the valuation and impairment of investments in subsidiary companies.

• Obtained and reviewed the valuation report of the subsidiary to understand the fair value of the subsidiary.

• Reviewed the financial statements of the subsidiaries and the future business plans/ projections furnished by the management.

• Made corroborative inquiries with appropriate level of the management personnel about future business plans/projections of the subsidiaries.

• Evaluated the evidence supporting the judgement of the management about estimated future cash flow and the reasonableness of the estimates which included specific risk factors by comparing the actual results of the current year to previous estimates.

• Assessed the appropriateness of impairment provision recognized by the management as at March 31,2024.

• Verified the completeness and accuracy of the disclosures.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of current period and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report express an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations on its financial position which requires disclosure in the standalone financial statements as at March 31,2024.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. (1) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested

(either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(2) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(3) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. In regard to Dynamics 365 Accounting Software:

Based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, except that no audit trail feature was enabled at the database level throughout the year ended March 31,2024 in respect of Dynamics 365 Accounting Software to log any direct data changes.

Further, the audit trail facility has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software, except at the database level as stated above, in respect of which the audit trail facility has not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in this Dynamics 365 Accounting Software during the year ended March 31,2024.

Further, during the course of our examination, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

In regard to ZING HR Software:

Based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting software which is operated by a third-party software service provider for maintaining its payroll records. Based on an independent auditors report of the service organization, the accounting software has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the audit trail facility has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software. Further, there were no instances of audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. In our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration for the year ended March 31,2024 paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits laid prescribed under Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Act.

For Shridhar & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 134427W Abhishek Pachlangia Partner Membership No. 120593 UDIN: 24120593BKCAMN4571