Smartlink Holdings Ltd Summary

Smartlink Holdings Limited was initially incorporated as D-Link (India) Limited in March, 1993 in Goa. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Smartlink Network Systems Limited on June 10, 2009 and further to Smartlink Holdings Limited effective on April 18, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Goa. The Company was formerly engaged in Networking Products line business for more than three decades and involved in sourcing, manufacturing, sales, marketing and support, etc. The Company operated as an integrated IT networking products company engaged in the marketing of Digisol brand products sourced from OEM suppliers worldwide as well as manufactured in-house in its own state-of-the-art facilities at Goa. The Company is is a NBFC having investments in mutual funds, bonds/deposits and other immovable and movable assets. It has two independent subsidiaries viz. DIGISOL Systems Ltd., the networking products brand company and Synegra EMS Ltd., the manufacturing company.The company started its software development activity in Goa in Feb. 2000 and had set up centers at Bangalore and New Bombay. The software engineers of the company are trained at D-Link Corporation, Taiwan in specialized software for the Networking field. The company intends to penetrate the Specialized Software Segment, a major one in the Networking and Communication Field. D-Link Corporation holds a dominant position in the Broadband space globally. It s a technology and market leader in the Broadband CPE space worldwide. It has became the worlds first company to design, develop and commercially deploy the ADSL 2+ technology Broadband modern cum router. It also introduced the Wireless Media player which creates a seamless connection between computers ans consumer electronics in the year 2004-05.CRN Survey 2004 has recognised D-link as the most Admired Networking company and ranked as No.1 in Low end networking Products and Structured Cabling and No.2 in High Networking Products in the year 2004-05.D-link has setup two manufacturing plants with two SMT Lines at Goa, the third SMT line is expected to be in operation by Mar. 2001. Presently it manufactures NIC, Hubs, Switches, Modems, Internet Servers, Print Servers,etc. It has a nationwide network of 17 offices, 21 territory distributors, 325+ dealers and 3600+ resellers and 4 overseas distributors in SAARC countries in the year 2004-05. The company plans to setup Fiber Optic Products manufacturing/assembly line and also to setup a New SMT line, Assembly line at Goa. Apart from these two it plans to expand its software divison activities. The total project cost is estimated to be Rs 55 cr. To part finance the expansion plans the company came out with a public issue of total 15,23,740 equity shares at a price of Rs 300 per share in Feb. 2001.During 2000-2001, the company concluded the scheme of amalgamation of D-Link International Ltd a wholly owned subsidiary. Further recently the board of directors have approved the amalgamation of D-Link Infotech Pvt Ltd and Open-Link Network Pvt Ltd subject to obtaining sanction from the shareholders. For further expansion the company has acquired 2 plots measuring 19000 sq.mtrs adjacent to the Verna, Goa plant at a cost of Rs.20 million in April,2003. The company entered a stratetic tie-up with Corning Inc,for steady supply of Corning OFC,including InfiniCor and SMF-28 fibers. It is planning to set up call center to render Technical Support and service to English speaking D-Link Overseas Business unit in USA.As part of consolidating operations the company has amalgamated Virtual Computers Pvt Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of the company with itself. The assets and the liabilities of Virtual Computers Pvt Ltd have been taken over by the company with effect from April 1,2003. D-Link has incorporated a new company, M/s Inercorrider Systems Ltd, during the year 2005, for outsourcing of software development on contract basis.The tie-up with Foundry Networks, Inc USA has helped the company to make an entry in the growing Enterprise Networking market which is growing at about 15-20% in the year 2004-05.D-Link has entered into an agreement with Giabyte Technology Ltd, Taiwan in the year 2004-05, to expand the scope of the operation of its Subsidiary, M/s Gigabyte Technolgy(India) Ltd (Formerly Known as Digi Giga Systems Ltd).As part of expansion programme the company have expanded infrastructural footprint in Goa to five units add also planning to scale up Bangalore operations and have acquired a plot in Bangalore Electronic City with plans to build own independent facility. It also looking to setup a Software Center in Goa in the year 2003-04. The company has acquired additional plot with building at Verna,Goa admeasuring about 3,900 sq.mtrs in the year 2004-05.During the year 2004-05, the company has launched several products in the intelligent switching category, wireless LAN space, structured cabling category and motherboard space. Firewalls based on Intel Xcale Technology, designed by the Software Division were also launched.During the year 2009, the Honble High Court of Bombay at Goa approved the Scheme of Arrangement for demerger between the Company and erstwhile D-Link (India) Limited and their shareholders and creditors vide its order dated 27th February, 2009, which became effective on 10th June, 2009. The DIGISOL brand was launched in the third quarter of FY 2010, DIGILITE, a new brand in Motherboards was launched in 2011. On 31st March, 2011, the Company entered into a Business Transfer Agreement with Schneider Electric India Private Limited for the sale of DIGILINK Business to Schneider for a consideration of Rs. 5030 million in cash on a slump sale basis. On 13th May, 2011, the Digilink Business together with its respective assets and liabilities was transferred to Schneider as a going concern on a slump sale basis.The Digisol Business and EMS Business of the Company was sold to wholly owned subsidiaries namely Digisol Systems Limited and Synegra EMS Limited respectively as a going concern through slump sale effective from October 10, 2016.On February 9, 2024, the Board of Directors approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Synegra EMS Ltd. with the Company.