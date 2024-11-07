iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Smartlink Holdings Ltd Board Meeting

197.2
(3.96%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Smartlink Hold. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202424 Oct 2024
Smartlink Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 The Board of Directors at the meeting held today considered and approved the unaudited financials results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Outcome of Board meeting to consider and approve unaudited financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
Smartlink Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday August 10 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find attached unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting9 May 202429 Apr 2024
Audited Results Smartlink Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 09, 2024, inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. The Board at its meeting held today i.e. 09-05-2024 approved the financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held today May 09, 2024 approved the appointment of Mr. Chandrashekhar Gaonkar as Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director with effect from May 09, 2024. The term of appointment as Independent Director will be 3 years. The Board also approved the re-appointment of Mr. K. R. Naik as Executive Chairman (Wholetime Director) for a period of 5 years. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
Smartlink Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday February 09 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. The Board of Directors approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2023 The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. February 09, 2024 approved the Scheme of Amalgamation between Synegra EMS Limited, wholly owned subsidiary and the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

Smartlink Hold.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Smartlink Holdings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.