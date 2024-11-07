|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|Smartlink Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 The Board of Directors at the meeting held today considered and approved the unaudited financials results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Outcome of Board meeting to consider and approve unaudited financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|Smartlink Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday August 10 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find attached unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Audited Results Smartlink Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 09, 2024, inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. The Board at its meeting held today i.e. 09-05-2024 approved the financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held today May 09, 2024 approved the appointment of Mr. Chandrashekhar Gaonkar as Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director with effect from May 09, 2024. The term of appointment as Independent Director will be 3 years. The Board also approved the re-appointment of Mr. K. R. Naik as Executive Chairman (Wholetime Director) for a period of 5 years. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|Smartlink Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday February 09 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. The Board of Directors approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2023 The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. February 09, 2024 approved the Scheme of Amalgamation between Synegra EMS Limited, wholly owned subsidiary and the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
