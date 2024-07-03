Smartlink Holdings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
130.41
113.08
51.77
57.48
61.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
130.41
113.08
51.77
57.48
61.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.53
21.94
0.41
0.69
0.3
Total Income
130.94
135.02
52.18
58.17
61.31
Total Expenditure
128.47
109.32
46.21
47
67.97
PBIDT
2.47
25.69
5.97
11.17
-6.66
Interest
1.67
1.16
0.53
1.08
1.76
PBDT
0.8
24.53
5.43
10.09
-8.42
Depreciation
2.59
2.21
1.8
2.22
2.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.47
3.18
0.89
1.14
0.65
Deferred Tax
-0.64
1.71
-1.91
-0.29
-1.46
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.62
17.44
4.66
7.02
-9.78
Minority Interest After NP
0
-0.08
-0.09
-0.13
-0.2
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.62
17.51
4.75
7.15
-9.58
Extra-ordinary Items
0
16.33
0
0
-3.99
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.62
1.18
4.75
7.15
-5.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.63
17.56
4.45
5.37
-5.84
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2
2
2
2.66
2.66
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.89
22.71
11.53
19.43
-10.91
PBDTM(%)
0.61
21.69
10.48
17.55
-13.8
PATM(%)
-1.24
15.42
9
12.21
-16.03
