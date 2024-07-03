iifl-logo-icon 1
Smartlink Holdings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

130.41

113.08

51.77

57.48

61.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

130.41

113.08

51.77

57.48

61.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.53

21.94

0.41

0.69

0.3

Total Income

130.94

135.02

52.18

58.17

61.31

Total Expenditure

128.47

109.32

46.21

47

67.97

PBIDT

2.47

25.69

5.97

11.17

-6.66

Interest

1.67

1.16

0.53

1.08

1.76

PBDT

0.8

24.53

5.43

10.09

-8.42

Depreciation

2.59

2.21

1.8

2.22

2.17

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.47

3.18

0.89

1.14

0.65

Deferred Tax

-0.64

1.71

-1.91

-0.29

-1.46

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.62

17.44

4.66

7.02

-9.78

Minority Interest After NP

0

-0.08

-0.09

-0.13

-0.2

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.62

17.51

4.75

7.15

-9.58

Extra-ordinary Items

0

16.33

0

0

-3.99

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.62

1.18

4.75

7.15

-5.59

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.63

17.56

4.45

5.37

-5.84

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

2

2

2

2.66

2.66

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.89

22.71

11.53

19.43

-10.91

PBDTM(%)

0.61

21.69

10.48

17.55

-13.8

PATM(%)

-1.24

15.42

9

12.21

-16.03

Smartlink Hold.: Related NEWS

