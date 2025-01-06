iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Smartlink Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

192.2
(-1.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Smartlink Holdings Ltd

Smartlink Hold. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

19.58

13.48

Depreciation

0

0

-1.37

-3.26

Tax paid

0

0

-9.63

-0.27

Working capital

-10.34

-43.31

-5.55

-23.81

Other operating items

Operating

-10.34

-43.31

3.01

-13.87

Capital expenditure

0.14

-18.89

-4.55

-14.22

Free cash flow

-10.2

-62.2

-1.54

-28.09

Equity raised

680.24

748.52

812.07

799.02

Investing

15.7

-25.24

12.33

35.16

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

4.51

4.5

0

6

Net in cash

690.25

665.59

822.86

812.09

Smartlink Hold. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Smartlink Holdings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.