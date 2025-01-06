Smartlink Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
19.58
13.48
Depreciation
0
0
-1.37
-3.26
Tax paid
0
0
-9.63
-0.27
Working capital
-10.34
-43.31
-5.55
-23.81
Other operating items
Operating
-10.34
-43.31
3.01
-13.87
Capital expenditure
0.14
-18.89
-4.55
-14.22
Free cash flow
-10.2
-62.2
-1.54
-28.09
Equity raised
680.24
748.52
812.07
799.02
Investing
15.7
-25.24
12.33
35.16
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
4.51
4.5
0
6
Net in cash
690.25
665.59
822.86
812.09
