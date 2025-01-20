iifl-logo-icon 1
Smartlink Holdings Ltd Key Ratios

188
(-2.09%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:19:02 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

26.69

70.3

Op profit growth

0

-100

-25.52

11.16

EBIT growth

0

-100

201.53

-53.33

Net profit growth

0

-100

1.16

-100.53

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

-17

-28.93

EBIT margin

0

0

-3.88

-1.63

Net profit margin

0

0

-1.32

-1.66

RoCE

0

0

-1.41

-0.45

RoNW

0

0

-0.12

-0.11

RoA

0

0

-0.12

-0.11

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

2

2

2

2

Cash EPS

0

0

-1.89

-1.95

Book value per share

140.15

143.99

135.38

138.34

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

0

0

-22.9

-27.67

P/B

0.59

0.68

0.32

0.39

EV/EBIDTA

0

0

-36.62

37.91

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

-351.83

-355.94

Tax payout

0

0

-65.84

-1.45

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

66.01

62.76

Inventory days

0

0

52.84

75.35

Creditor days

0

0

-39.68

-38.84

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

447.58

28.39

Net debt / equity

0

-0.03

-0.12

-0.21

Net debt / op. profit

0

0

2.04

2.57

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-81.16

-82.07

Employee costs

0

0

-16.25

-22.09

Other costs

0

0

-19.58

-24.76

