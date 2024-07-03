Smartlink Holdings Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
58.57
42.77
78.77
40.17
51.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
58.57
42.77
78.77
40.17
51.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.12
0.06
0.24
0.25
0.02
Total Income
58.69
42.83
79.01
40.42
51.84
Total Expenditure
56.2
41.64
67.08
40.6
49.17
PBIDT
2.48
1.19
11.93
-0.17
2.67
Interest
0.24
0.45
0.56
0.5
0.56
PBDT
2.24
0.74
11.37
-0.68
2.1
Depreciation
0.93
0.91
0.87
0.87
0.87
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.21
0.22
0.04
0
0.26
Deferred Tax
0.43
0.05
1.77
-0.33
0.14
Reported Profit After Tax
0.67
-0.44
8.68
-1.21
0.83
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.67
-0.44
8.68
-1.21
0.83
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.67
-0.44
8.68
-1.21
0.83
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.68
-0.45
8.7
-1.22
0.83
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2
2
2
2
2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.23
2.78
15.14
-0.42
5.15
PBDTM(%)
3.82
1.73
14.43
-1.69
4.05
PATM(%)
1.14
-1.02
11.01
-3.01
1.6
