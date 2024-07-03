iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Smartlink Holdings Ltd Quarterly Results

193.25
(0.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

58.57

42.77

78.77

40.17

51.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

58.57

42.77

78.77

40.17

51.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.12

0.06

0.24

0.25

0.02

Total Income

58.69

42.83

79.01

40.42

51.84

Total Expenditure

56.2

41.64

67.08

40.6

49.17

PBIDT

2.48

1.19

11.93

-0.17

2.67

Interest

0.24

0.45

0.56

0.5

0.56

PBDT

2.24

0.74

11.37

-0.68

2.1

Depreciation

0.93

0.91

0.87

0.87

0.87

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.21

0.22

0.04

0

0.26

Deferred Tax

0.43

0.05

1.77

-0.33

0.14

Reported Profit After Tax

0.67

-0.44

8.68

-1.21

0.83

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.67

-0.44

8.68

-1.21

0.83

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.67

-0.44

8.68

-1.21

0.83

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.68

-0.45

8.7

-1.22

0.83

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

2

2

2

2

2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.23

2.78

15.14

-0.42

5.15

PBDTM(%)

3.82

1.73

14.43

-1.69

4.05

PATM(%)

1.14

-1.02

11.01

-3.01

1.6

Smartlink Hold.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Smartlink Holdings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.