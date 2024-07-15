|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|10 Aug 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|AGM 10/08/2024 The register of members and Share transfer register shall remain closed from Friday, July 26, 2024 till Thursday, August 01, 2024 for the purpose of Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.