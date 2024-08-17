SectorIT - Hardware
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
30.3
30.3
30.3
30.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,160.76
1,046.31
802.46
666.12
Net Worth
1,191.06
1,076.61
832.76
696.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
1,288.46
1,189.79
1,123.12
955.33
yoy growth (%)
8.29
5.93
17.56
19.7
Raw materials
-210.74
-201.97
-186.78
-144.47
As % of sales
16.35
16.97
16.63
15.12
Employee costs
-443.79
-402.6
-387.24
-342.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
223.63
385.8
237.73
190.05
Depreciation
-48.36
-26.55
-22.54
-20.88
Tax paid
-7.02
-62.19
-39.35
-46.71
Working capital
52.14
39.58
117.89
53.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.29
5.93
17.56
19.7
Op profit growth
-4.76
23.47
31.9
-3.36
EBIT growth
-42.02
62.18
25.16
9.2
Net profit growth
-38.88
63.12
38.4
-7.96
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
2,513.48
2,230.92
1,926.08
1,466.95
1,080.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,513.48
2,230.92
1,926.08
1,466.95
1,080.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
1.76
2.38
3.86
Other Income
14.31
25.01
13.15
17.45
11.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
2,839.4
|165.23
|16,000.28
|25.72
|0.07
|251.06
|80.89
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
750.4
|20.01
|1,198.21
|16.8
|1.2
|93.14
|221.9
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
68.52
|0
|880.28
|7.26
|0
|257.01
|48
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
422.9
|0
|788.63
|-1.32
|0.24
|104.58
|50.47
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
15.98
|0
|524.76
|-8.39
|0
|0.84
|-8.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
ASHOK SINHA
Director
MAHALINGAM SETURAMAN
Director
CHANDRASEKARAN NATARAJAN
Director
SUDHAKAR RAO
Director
ANANTH MADABOOSI SANTHANAM
Managing Director
RAMANATHAN RAMANAN
Company Secretary
VIVEK AGARWAL
Director
AARTHI SUBRAMANIAN
Reports by CMC Ltd Merged
Summary
CMC Ltd is a leading IT solutions company and a subsidiary of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. They are involved in the design, development and implementation of software technologies and applications. They are specialized in providing a broad range information technology solution to a diverse base of global as well as national clients. They also provide professional services for export and procurement, installation, commissioning, warranty & maintenance of imported and indigenous computer systems, education & training and networking services.CMCs business is organised into four strategic business units namely customer services, system integration, IT enabled services and education & training. The customers of the company include some of the biggest organisations in India. They are Reserve Bank of India, Indian Railways, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, United Western Bank, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda. CMC Ltd was incorporated on December 26, 1975, as Computer Maintenance Corporation Pvt Ltd. The Government of India holds 100% of the equity share capital. In August 19, 1977, the company was converted into a public limited company. In the year 1978, when IBM wound up their operations in India, CMC Ltd took over the maintenance of IBM installations at over 800 locations around India. In the year 1981, the company commenced their work on Project Interact, which is a UN funded project, which makes the way from a
Read More
