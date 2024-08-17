iifl-logo-icon 1
CMC Ltd Merged Share Price

2,032.25
(-0.16%)
Sep 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

CMC Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Hardware

Open

2,020

Prev. Close

2,035.45

Turnover(Lac.)

5,384.87

Day's High

2,067.25

Day's Low

2,000

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,157.72

P/E

21.65

EPS

93.93

Divi. Yield

1.35

CMC Ltd Merged Corporate Action

CMC Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

CMC Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:03 AM
Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.12%

Non-Promoter- 36.20%

Institutions: 36.20%

Non-Institutions: 12.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

CMC Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

30.3

30.3

30.3

30.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,160.76

1,046.31

802.46

666.12

Net Worth

1,191.06

1,076.61

832.76

696.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

1,288.46

1,189.79

1,123.12

955.33

yoy growth (%)

8.29

5.93

17.56

19.7

Raw materials

-210.74

-201.97

-186.78

-144.47

As % of sales

16.35

16.97

16.63

15.12

Employee costs

-443.79

-402.6

-387.24

-342.58

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

223.63

385.8

237.73

190.05

Depreciation

-48.36

-26.55

-22.54

-20.88

Tax paid

-7.02

-62.19

-39.35

-46.71

Working capital

52.14

39.58

117.89

53.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.29

5.93

17.56

19.7

Op profit growth

-4.76

23.47

31.9

-3.36

EBIT growth

-42.02

62.18

25.16

9.2

Net profit growth

-38.88

63.12

38.4

-7.96

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

2,513.48

2,230.92

1,926.08

1,466.95

1,080.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,513.48

2,230.92

1,926.08

1,466.95

1,080.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

1.76

2.38

3.86

Other Income

14.31

25.01

13.15

17.45

11.8

View Annually Results

CMC Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

NETWEB

2,839.4

165.2316,000.2825.720.07251.0680.89

Control Print Ltd

CONTROLPR

750.4

20.011,198.2116.81.293.14221.9

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

68.52

0880.287.260257.0148

TVS Electronics Ltd

TVSELECT

422.9

0788.63-1.320.24104.5850.47

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL-INSYS

15.98

0524.76-8.3900.84-8.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT CMC Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

ASHOK SINHA

Director

MAHALINGAM SETURAMAN

Director

CHANDRASEKARAN NATARAJAN

Director

SUDHAKAR RAO

Director

ANANTH MADABOOSI SANTHANAM

Managing Director

RAMANATHAN RAMANAN

Company Secretary

VIVEK AGARWAL

Director

AARTHI SUBRAMANIAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CMC Ltd Merged

Summary

CMC Ltd is a leading IT solutions company and a subsidiary of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. They are involved in the design, development and implementation of software technologies and applications. They are specialized in providing a broad range information technology solution to a diverse base of global as well as national clients. They also provide professional services for export and procurement, installation, commissioning, warranty & maintenance of imported and indigenous computer systems, education & training and networking services.CMCs business is organised into four strategic business units namely customer services, system integration, IT enabled services and education & training. The customers of the company include some of the biggest organisations in India. They are Reserve Bank of India, Indian Railways, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, United Western Bank, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda. CMC Ltd was incorporated on December 26, 1975, as Computer Maintenance Corporation Pvt Ltd. The Government of India holds 100% of the equity share capital. In August 19, 1977, the company was converted into a public limited company. In the year 1978, when IBM wound up their operations in India, CMC Ltd took over the maintenance of IBM installations at over 800 locations around India. In the year 1981, the company commenced their work on Project Interact, which is a UN funded project, which makes the way from a
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

