iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CMC Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

2,032.25
(-0.16%)
Sep 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CMC Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

1,288.46

1,189.79

1,123.12

955.33

yoy growth (%)

8.29

5.93

17.56

19.7

Raw materials

-210.74

-201.97

-186.78

-144.47

As % of sales

16.35

16.97

16.63

15.12

Employee costs

-443.79

-402.6

-387.24

-342.58

As % of sales

34.44

33.83

34.47

35.85

Other costs

-375.57

-313.94

-329.41

-301.72

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.14

26.38

29.32

31.58

Operating profit

258.35

271.26

219.68

166.54

OPM

20.05

22.79

19.56

17.43

Depreciation

-48.36

-26.55

-22.54

-20.88

Interest expense

-0.03

0

-0.15

0

Other income

13.67

141.1

40.75

44.39

Profit before tax

223.63

385.8

237.73

190.05

Taxes

-7.02

-62.19

-39.35

-46.71

Tax rate

-3.14

-16.12

-16.55

-24.58

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

216.6

323.6

198.37

143.33

Exceptional items

-18.82

0

0

0

Net profit

197.77

323.6

198.37

143.33

yoy growth (%)

-38.88

63.12

38.4

-7.96

NPM

15.34

27.19

17.66

15

CMC Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR CMC Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.