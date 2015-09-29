Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
1,288.46
1,189.79
1,123.12
955.33
yoy growth (%)
8.29
5.93
17.56
19.7
Raw materials
-210.74
-201.97
-186.78
-144.47
As % of sales
16.35
16.97
16.63
15.12
Employee costs
-443.79
-402.6
-387.24
-342.58
As % of sales
34.44
33.83
34.47
35.85
Other costs
-375.57
-313.94
-329.41
-301.72
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.14
26.38
29.32
31.58
Operating profit
258.35
271.26
219.68
166.54
OPM
20.05
22.79
19.56
17.43
Depreciation
-48.36
-26.55
-22.54
-20.88
Interest expense
-0.03
0
-0.15
0
Other income
13.67
141.1
40.75
44.39
Profit before tax
223.63
385.8
237.73
190.05
Taxes
-7.02
-62.19
-39.35
-46.71
Tax rate
-3.14
-16.12
-16.55
-24.58
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
216.6
323.6
198.37
143.33
Exceptional items
-18.82
0
0
0
Net profit
197.77
323.6
198.37
143.33
yoy growth (%)
-38.88
63.12
38.4
-7.96
NPM
15.34
27.19
17.66
15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.