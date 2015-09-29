Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.66
15.82
31.08
35.49
Op profit growth
-1.27
22.88
41.23
6.46
EBIT growth
-9.56
26.26
39.18
3.94
Net profit growth
-1.17
21.79
51.65
-15.38
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.29
17.45
16.44
15.26
EBIT margin
13.93
17.36
15.92
15
Net profit margin
11.02
12.56
11.95
10.33
RoCE
27.4
36.08
35
30.36
RoNW
5.51
6.66
6.69
5.32
RoA
5.42
6.53
6.56
5.22
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
91.46
88.72
73.01
48.08
Dividend per share
27.5
22.5
17.5
12.5
Cash EPS
75.48
83.64
68.32
43.05
Book value per share
447.24
381.5
312.29
254.84
Valuation ratios
P/E
20.96
15.61
18.37
20.69
P/CEPS
25.4
16.56
19.63
23.1
P/B
4.28
3.63
4.29
3.9
EV/EBIDTA
14.33
9.82
11.9
12.22
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
30.06
28.44
26.94
28.99
Tax payout
-15.5
-27.59
-24.9
-31.11
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
77.15
72.32
75.64
78.77
Inventory days
0.68
1.68
2.62
3.33
Creditor days
-66.6
-69.99
-65.42
-65.01
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6,597.01
-5,306.3
-1,708.09
-14,312.61
Net debt / equity
-0.07
-0.11
-0.14
-0.07
Net debt / op. profit
-0.24
-0.32
-0.43
-0.26
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-8.38
-9.05
-9.69
-9.87
Employee costs
-23.53
-24.86
-27.08
-29.96
Other costs
-52.79
-48.63
-46.77
-44.9
