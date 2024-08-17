CMC Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
1,847.44
1,607.7
1,403.21
1,058.04
787.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,847.44
1,607.7
1,403.21
1,058.04
787.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.68
1.39
2.46
Other Income
9.64
15.31
9.1
11.43
8.98
Total Income
1,857.08
1,623.03
1,413
1,070.88
799.28
Total Expenditure
1,577.81
1,351.43
1,168.9
895.19
631.71
PBIDT
279.27
271.58
244.11
175.69
167.57
Interest
0.01
0.05
0.02
0
0.2
PBDT
279.26
271.54
244.08
175.67
167.36
Depreciation
36.75
19.21
16.37
14.94
7.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
35.95
61.34
58.81
51.84
24.51
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
206.53
190.97
168.88
108.87
135.44
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
206.53
190.97
168.88
108.87
135.44
Extra-ordinary Items
-16.04
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
222.57
190.97
168.88
108.87
135.44
EPS (Unit Curr.)
68.16
63.02
55.74
35.93
89.4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
30.29
30.29
30.29
30.29
15.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,48,10,078
1,48,10,078
1,48,10,078
1,48,10,078
74,05,039
Public Shareholding (%)
48.88
48.88
48.88
48.88
48.88
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,54,89,922
1,54,89,922
1,54,89,922
1,54,89,922
77,44,961
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
51.11
51.11
51.11
51.11
51.11
PBIDTM(%)
15.11
16.89
17.39
16.6
21.26
PBDTM(%)
15.11
16.88
17.39
16.6
21.24
PATM(%)
11.17
11.87
12.03
10.29
17.19
