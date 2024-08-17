iifl-logo-icon 1
CMC Ltd Merged Half Yearly Results

2,032.25
(-0.16%)
Sep 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Sept-2014Mar-2014Sept-2013Mar-2013

Gross Sales

1,304.16

1,209.31

1,184.14

1,046.78

1,015.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,304.16

1,209.31

1,184.14

1,046.78

1,015.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

1.37

Other Income

6.78

7.53

12.82

12.18

6.32

Total Income

1,310.94

1,216.85

1,196.96

1,058.95

1,023.26

Total Expenditure

1,114.86

1,033.06

960.26

881.33

851.96

PBIDT

196.08

183.8

236.71

177.63

171.3

Interest

0.05

0

0.07

0

0.15

PBDT

196.02

183.78

236.63

177.63

171.14

Depreciation

23.27

25.12

14.42

12.56

12.19

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

30.06

24.22

62.25

44.61

36.54

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

142.69

134.42

159.97

120.44

122.4

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

142.69

134.42

159.97

120.44

122.4

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-15.94

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

142.69

150.37

159.97

120.44

122.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

47.09

44.36

52.79

39.75

40.4

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

30.29

30.29

30.29

30.29

30.29

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,48,10,078

1,48,10,078

1,48,10,078

1,48,10,078

1,48,10,078

Public Shareholding (%)

48.88

48.88

48.88

48.88

48.88

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,54,89,922

1,54,89,922

1,54,89,922

1,54,89,922

1,54,89,922

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

51.11

51.11

51.11

51.11

51.11

PBIDTM(%)

15.03

15.19

19.99

16.97

16.86

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

10.94

11.11

13.51

11.5

12.05

