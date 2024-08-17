CMC Ltd Merged Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Sept-2014
|Mar-2014
|Sept-2013
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
1,304.16
1,209.31
1,184.14
1,046.78
1,015.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,304.16
1,209.31
1,184.14
1,046.78
1,015.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
1.37
Other Income
6.78
7.53
12.82
12.18
6.32
Total Income
1,310.94
1,216.85
1,196.96
1,058.95
1,023.26
Total Expenditure
1,114.86
1,033.06
960.26
881.33
851.96
PBIDT
196.08
183.8
236.71
177.63
171.3
Interest
0.05
0
0.07
0
0.15
PBDT
196.02
183.78
236.63
177.63
171.14
Depreciation
23.27
25.12
14.42
12.56
12.19
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
30.06
24.22
62.25
44.61
36.54
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
142.69
134.42
159.97
120.44
122.4
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
142.69
134.42
159.97
120.44
122.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-15.94
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
142.69
150.37
159.97
120.44
122.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
47.09
44.36
52.79
39.75
40.4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
30.29
30.29
30.29
30.29
30.29
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,48,10,078
1,48,10,078
1,48,10,078
1,48,10,078
1,48,10,078
Public Shareholding (%)
48.88
48.88
48.88
48.88
48.88
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,54,89,922
1,54,89,922
1,54,89,922
1,54,89,922
1,54,89,922
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
51.11
51.11
51.11
51.11
51.11
PBIDTM(%)
15.03
15.19
19.99
16.97
16.86
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
10.94
11.11
13.51
11.5
12.05
