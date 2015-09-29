CMC Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
30.3
30.3
30.3
30.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,160.76
1,046.31
802.46
666.12
Net Worth
1,191.06
1,076.61
832.76
696.42
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
19.84
25.07
19.33
14.52
Total Liabilities
1,210.9
1,101.68
852.09
710.94
Fixed Assets
443.73
449.7
369.26
290.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
226.86
209.03
93.52
159.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
34.5
27.44
24.32
23.62
Networking Capital
473.27
388.37
335.12
214.65
Inventories
3.15
6.25
14.31
13.41
Inventory Days
0.89
1.91
4.65
5.12
Sundry Debtors
385.69
383.21
335.03
265.96
Debtor Days
109.25
117.55
108.87
101.61
Other Current Assets
461.63
389.48
349.83
317.05
Sundry Creditors
-180.13
-215.4
-199.66
-179.18
Creditor Days
51.02
66.07
64.88
68.45
Other Current Liabilities
-197.07
-175.17
-164.39
-202.59
Cash
32.53
27.13
29.87
22.17
Total Assets
1,210.89
1,101.67
852.09
710.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.