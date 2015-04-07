TO

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

OF CMC LIMITED

Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of CMC LIMITED (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the Company and its subsidiaries constitute "the Group"), which comprise the Consolidated Balance Sheet as at 31 March, 2015, the Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss and the Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Consolidated Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of these consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position, consolidated financial performance and consolidated cash flows of the Group in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these consolidated financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Those Standards require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers the internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and presentation of the consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Companys internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion. Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a. in the case of the Consolidated Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Group as at 31 March, 2015;

b. in the case of the Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit of the Group for the year ended on that date and

c. in the case of the Consolidated Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the Group for the year ended on that date.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells

Chartered Accountants

(Firms Registration No. 015125N)

Alka Chadha

(Partner)

(Membership No. 93474)

MUMBAI, 9 April, 2015

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

To the Members CMC Limited

We have conducted the secretarial audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by CMC Limited (hereinafter called the company). Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided us a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing our opinion thereon.

Based on our verification of the Companys books,papers,minute books,forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, We hereby report that in our opinion, the company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on 31st March, 2015 complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board-processes and compliance-mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter:

We have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by CMC Limited ("the Company") for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2015 according to the provisions as applicable to the Company during the period of:

(i) The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made thereunder;

(ii) The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (SCRA) and the rules made thereunder;

(iii) The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed thereunder to the extent of Regulation 55A;

(iv) Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules and regulations made thereunder to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment, Overseas Direct Investment and External Commercial Borrowings;

(v) The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (SEBI Act):-

(a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011;

(b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 1992;

(c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009;

(d) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014.

Not Applicable ;

(e) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008.

Not Applicable;

(f) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client to the extent of securities issued;

(g) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009.

Not Applicable ; and

(h) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 1998.

Not Applicable;

(vi) The other laws, as informed and certified by the management of the Company which are specifically applicable to the Company based on their sector/ industry are:

1. The Information Technology Act, 2000

2. The Special Economic Zone Act, 2005

3. Policy relating to Software technology Parks of India and its regulations

4. The Indian Copyright Act, 1957

5. The Patents Act, 1970

6. The Trade Marks Act, 1999

We have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of the following:

(i) Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Not applicable for the financial year 2014-2015.

(ii) The Listing Agreements entered into by the Company with the Stock Exchanges, where the equity shares of the Company are listed.

During the period under review the Company has generally complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, etc. mentioned above.

We further report that:

The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act.

Adequate notice is given to all directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting.

All decisions at Board Meetings and Committee Meetings are carried out unanimously as recorded in the minutes of the meetings of the Board of Directors or Committee of the Board, as the case may be.

We further report that there are adequate systems and processes in the company commensurate with the size and operations of the company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines. We further report that during the audit period the company has filed the petition for Amalgamation of the Company with Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

Dr. S Chandrasekaran

Senior Partner

For Chandrasekaran Associates

Company Secretaries

Membership No. FCS1644

Certificate of Practice No. 715

New Delhi

7 April, 2015

Note: This report is to be read with our letter of even date which is annexed as Annexure A and form forms an integral part of this report.

ANNEXURE-A

The Members

CMC Limited

CMC Centre, Old Mumbai Highway,

Gachibowli, Hyderabad - 500032

1. Maintenance of secretarial record is the responsibility of the management of the Company. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these secretarial records based on our audit.

2. We have followed the audit practices and processes as were appropriate to obtain reasonable assurance about the correctness of the contents of the secretarial records. The verification was done on the random test basis to ensure that correct facts are reflected in secretarial records. We believe that the processes and practices, we followed provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

3. We have not verified the correctness and appropriateness of financial records and Books of Accounts of the Company.

4. Where ever required, we have obtained the Management representation about the compliance of laws, rules and regulations and happening of events etc..

5. The compliance of the provisions of Corporate and other applicable laws, rules, regulations, standards is the responsibility of management. Our examination was limited to the verification of procedures on random test basis.

6. The Secretarial Audit report is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the company nor of the efficacy or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the Company.

Dr. S Chandrasekaran

Senior Partner

For Chandrasekaran Associates

Company Secretaries

Membership No. FCS1644

Certificate of Practice No. 715

New Delhi

7 April, 2015

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS REPORT

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CMC LIMITED

CMC Centre,

Old Mumbai Highway, Gachibowli,

Hyderabad - 500 032

We have examined the relevant registers, records and documents maintained by CMC Ltd. ("the Company") for the financial year ended March 31,2015 for compliances of Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) relating to Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS1) and General Meetings (SS2) as applicable during the Financial Year 2014-15.

The management has voluntarily decided to adhere to the Secretarial Standards and comply with the same.Our examination was limited to procedures and implementation thereof adopted by the Company for ensuring the compliance of the above said Secretarial Standards.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given and documents/papers furnished to us, we report that the Company has complied with applicable Secretarial Standards relating to Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS1) and General Meetings (SS2).

Dr. S Chandrasekaran

Senior Partner

For Chandrasekaran Associates

Company Secretaries

Membership No. FCS1644

Certificate of Practice No. 715

New Delhi

7 April, 2015