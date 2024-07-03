Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Hardware
Open₹9.7
Prev. Close₹9.83
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.83
Day's High₹10.28
Day's Low₹9.4
52 Week's High₹15.87
52 Week's Low₹6.15
Book Value₹16.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)116.94
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
111.99
111.99
111.99
121.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
105.07
153.39
150.87
114.24
Net Worth
217.06
265.38
262.86
235.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
63.9
99.85
174.38
145.55
yoy growth (%)
-36
-42.73
19.8
8.69
Raw materials
-39.34
-58.97
-141.89
-138.67
As % of sales
61.57
59.05
81.37
95.26
Employee costs
-7.54
-9.16
-3.62
-2.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.3
26.55
19.94
3.82
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.29
-0.23
-0.1
Tax paid
-2.68
-2.17
-7.32
-0.96
Working capital
-17.37
-66.76
36.96
4.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-36
-42.73
19.8
8.69
Op profit growth
-56.36
38.52
624.86
-253.23
EBIT growth
-60.75
39.4
423.04
124.47
Net profit growth
-29.14
-48.29
340.91
186.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
51.98
86.2
231.08
69.94
182
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
51.98
86.2
231.08
69.94
182
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.37
14.76
4.8
0.15
2.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
2,839.4
|165.23
|16,000.28
|25.72
|0.07
|251.06
|80.89
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
750.4
|20.01
|1,198.21
|16.8
|1.2
|93.14
|221.9
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
68.52
|0
|880.28
|7.26
|0
|257.01
|48
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
422.9
|0
|788.63
|-1.32
|0.24
|104.58
|50.47
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
15.98
|0
|524.76
|-8.39
|0
|0.84
|-8.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
V Ranganathan
Whole Time Director & CFO
P Vishwamurthy
Independent Director
S Gopala Krishnan
Director
Riyaz Suterwalla
Director
Amul Mahendra Shah
Non Executive Director
Uttamprakash Jagdishprasad Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Surbhi Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd
Summary
Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd was originally started as a partnership firm under the name and style of Integrated Technologies in July, 1992. Later, it was converted and incorporated as a public limited company as Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd in December, 1993. The Company is engaged in the business of e-waste recycling, refining and refurbishment, electronic manufacturing services and IT infrastructure management.The company has taken over Monolithic Components and peripherals a partnership firm in April, 1997. The company is one of Indias leading PC manufacturers and a fast growing IT sector and its endeavor for attaining quality, service and reliability has got ISO 9002 certification for production, installation, service and software solutions from KEMA, Netherlands.During the year 2000-2001 the company came out with an IPO and it was oversubscribed by 5.36 times.The company has obtained ISO 9002 certification from KEMA,Netherlands.A new Surface Mount Technology division under the brand Kranion was set up during the year.Cerebra Note Book computers was launched early last year and its has been well accepted in the market.The Company started operations in the areas of Legal Process Outsourcing, Medical Transcription etc., for its IT/ITeS division in 2008-09. The Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS) business of the Company was hived off to its subsidiary namely Cerebra LPOIndia Limited in 2009. In 2010-11, the Company introduced two new Lines of Busine
Read More
The Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd is ₹116.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd is 0 and 0.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd is ₹6.15 and ₹15.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -16.90%, 3 Years at -51.66%, 1 Year at 35.59%, 6 Month at 51.46%, 3 Month at -15.55% and 1 Month at 3.47%.
