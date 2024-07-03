iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd Share Price

9.65
(-1.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:33:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.7
  • Day's High10.28
  • 52 Wk High15.87
  • Prev. Close9.83
  • Day's Low9.4
  • 52 Wk Low 6.15
  • Turnover (lac)9.83
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.09
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)116.94
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Hardware

Open

9.7

Prev. Close

9.83

Turnover(Lac.)

9.83

Day's High

10.28

Day's Low

9.4

52 Week's High

15.87

52 Week's Low

6.15

Book Value

16.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

116.94

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:53 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.83%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.09%

Non-Institutions: 99.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

111.99

111.99

111.99

121.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

105.07

153.39

150.87

114.24

Net Worth

217.06

265.38

262.86

235.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

63.9

99.85

174.38

145.55

yoy growth (%)

-36

-42.73

19.8

8.69

Raw materials

-39.34

-58.97

-141.89

-138.67

As % of sales

61.57

59.05

81.37

95.26

Employee costs

-7.54

-9.16

-3.62

-2.31

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.3

26.55

19.94

3.82

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.29

-0.23

-0.1

Tax paid

-2.68

-2.17

-7.32

-0.96

Working capital

-17.37

-66.76

36.96

4.38

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-36

-42.73

19.8

8.69

Op profit growth

-56.36

38.52

624.86

-253.23

EBIT growth

-60.75

39.4

423.04

124.47

Net profit growth

-29.14

-48.29

340.91

186.98

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

51.98

86.2

231.08

69.94

182

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

51.98

86.2

231.08

69.94

182

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.37

14.76

4.8

0.15

2.68

View Annually Results

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

NETWEB

2,839.4

165.2316,000.2825.720.07251.0680.89

Control Print Ltd

CONTROLPR

750.4

20.011,198.2116.81.293.14221.9

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

68.52

0880.287.260257.0148

TVS Electronics Ltd

TVSELECT

422.9

0788.63-1.320.24104.5850.47

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL-INSYS

15.98

0524.76-8.3900.84-8.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

V Ranganathan

Whole Time Director & CFO

P Vishwamurthy

Independent Director

S Gopala Krishnan

Director

Riyaz Suterwalla

Director

Amul Mahendra Shah

Non Executive Director

Uttamprakash Jagdishprasad Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Surbhi Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd

Summary

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd was originally started as a partnership firm under the name and style of Integrated Technologies in July, 1992. Later, it was converted and incorporated as a public limited company as Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd in December, 1993. The Company is engaged in the business of e-waste recycling, refining and refurbishment, electronic manufacturing services and IT infrastructure management.The company has taken over Monolithic Components and peripherals a partnership firm in April, 1997. The company is one of Indias leading PC manufacturers and a fast growing IT sector and its endeavor for attaining quality, service and reliability has got ISO 9002 certification for production, installation, service and software solutions from KEMA, Netherlands.During the year 2000-2001 the company came out with an IPO and it was oversubscribed by 5.36 times.The company has obtained ISO 9002 certification from KEMA,Netherlands.A new Surface Mount Technology division under the brand Kranion was set up during the year.Cerebra Note Book computers was launched early last year and its has been well accepted in the market.The Company started operations in the areas of Legal Process Outsourcing, Medical Transcription etc., for its IT/ITeS division in 2008-09. The Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS) business of the Company was hived off to its subsidiary namely Cerebra LPOIndia Limited in 2009. In 2010-11, the Company introduced two new Lines of Busine
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd is ₹116.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd is 0 and 0.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd is ₹6.15 and ₹15.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd?

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -16.90%, 3 Years at -51.66%, 1 Year at 35.59%, 6 Month at 51.46%, 3 Month at -15.55% and 1 Month at 3.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.84 %
Institutions - 0.10 %
Public - 99.07 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.