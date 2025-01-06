iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.76
(-0.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd

Cerebra Integr. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.3

26.55

19.94

3.82

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.29

-0.23

-0.1

Tax paid

-2.68

-2.17

-7.32

-0.96

Working capital

-17.37

-66.76

36.96

4.38

Other operating items

Operating

-13.12

-42.67

49.34

7.13

Capital expenditure

1.17

0.8

2.9

-2.09

Free cash flow

-11.95

-41.86

52.24

5.04

Equity raised

219.22

204.15

146.16

99.02

Investing

0

-10.9

14.33

-0.82

Financing

16.27

4.81

0.55

13.77

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

223.55

156.19

213.29

117.02

Cerebra Integr. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.