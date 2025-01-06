Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.3
26.55
19.94
3.82
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.29
-0.23
-0.1
Tax paid
-2.68
-2.17
-7.32
-0.96
Working capital
-17.37
-66.76
36.96
4.38
Other operating items
Operating
-13.12
-42.67
49.34
7.13
Capital expenditure
1.17
0.8
2.9
-2.09
Free cash flow
-11.95
-41.86
52.24
5.04
Equity raised
219.22
204.15
146.16
99.02
Investing
0
-10.9
14.33
-0.82
Financing
16.27
4.81
0.55
13.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
223.55
156.19
213.29
117.02
