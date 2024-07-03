Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
12.18
10.17
15.21
11.98
17.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.18
10.17
15.21
11.98
17.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.04
1.31
0.04
0.01
Total Income
12.2
10.21
16.52
12.02
17.95
Total Expenditure
31.09
19.22
18.33
39.98
30.78
PBIDT
-18.9
-9.01
-1.81
-27.96
-12.84
Interest
1.63
1.52
0.96
1.71
1.68
PBDT
-20.52
-10.53
-2.77
-29.68
-14.52
Depreciation
0.1
0.1
0.11
0.11
0.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
1.53
Deferred Tax
0
0
-8.82
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-20.62
-10.63
5.95
-29.78
-16.16
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-20.62
-10.63
5.95
-29.78
-16.16
Extra-ordinary Items
-9.68
0
0
-8
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-10.94
-10.63
5.95
-21.78
-16.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.84
-0.97
0.53
-2.66
-1.44
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
111.99
111.99
111.99
111.99
111.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-155.17
-88.59
-11.9
-233.38
-71.57
PBDTM(%)
-168.47
-103.53
-18.21
-247.74
-80.93
PATM(%)
-169.29
-104.52
39.11
-248.58
-90.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.