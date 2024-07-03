iifl-logo-icon 1
Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

9.5
(-2.66%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:51 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

12.18

10.17

15.21

11.98

17.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.18

10.17

15.21

11.98

17.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.04

1.31

0.04

0.01

Total Income

12.2

10.21

16.52

12.02

17.95

Total Expenditure

31.09

19.22

18.33

39.98

30.78

PBIDT

-18.9

-9.01

-1.81

-27.96

-12.84

Interest

1.63

1.52

0.96

1.71

1.68

PBDT

-20.52

-10.53

-2.77

-29.68

-14.52

Depreciation

0.1

0.1

0.11

0.11

0.11

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

1.53

Deferred Tax

0

0

-8.82

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-20.62

-10.63

5.95

-29.78

-16.16

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-20.62

-10.63

5.95

-29.78

-16.16

Extra-ordinary Items

-9.68

0

0

-8

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-10.94

-10.63

5.95

-21.78

-16.16

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.84

-0.97

0.53

-2.66

-1.44

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

111.99

111.99

111.99

111.99

111.99

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-155.17

-88.59

-11.9

-233.38

-71.57

PBDTM(%)

-168.47

-103.53

-18.21

-247.74

-80.93

PATM(%)

-169.29

-104.52

39.11

-248.58

-90.07

